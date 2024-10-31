Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Juan Soto makes intentions clear on possibility of staying with Yankees in free agency

The future of Dominican MLB superstar Juan Soto is uncertain after a thrilling World Series with the New York Yankees.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees gestures as they play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees gestures as they play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

After a thrilling World Series, in which the New York Yankees were unable to complete the historic comeback, attention now turns to the future of Juan Soto. The young star, who joined New York in a high-profile trade, will become a free agent at the end of the MLB season.

The Yankees are interested in retaining Juan Soto, who has become a key part of their team. His talent and leadership were instrumental to the team’s success in the 2024 MLB season.

However, the Yankees will face stiff competition from other teams, such as the New York Mets and even the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are also interested in acquiring Soto’s services.

Soto has expressed satisfaction with his time with the Yankees and has left open the possibility of staying with the team. However, he has also acknowledged that he will take his time to evaluate all options. “I’m really happy with the city, with the team, how these guys do. At the end of the day, we’re going to look at every situation, every offer that we’ll get, and make a decision from there,” Soto said.

Why Juan Soto remains one of MLB’s most coveted young hitters?

Despite his youth, Soto is one of the best hitters in MLB. His ability to get hits, his patience at the plate, and his knack for producing runs make him a highly coveted player.

Soto’s future with the Yankees

Juan Soto was asked if he would consider re-signing with the Yankees if the offer was substantial. “We gotta sit down and look at it whenever we have a chance with my agent. We’ll see what [we’re] gonna do.” Soto said.

As the offseason approaches, Soto’s future will be one of the most discussed topics in the baseball world. The Yankees hope to convince him to stay in New York, but they will have to compete with other teams interested in acquiring his services for the next MLB season.

Alexander Rosquez

