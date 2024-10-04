MLB News: Yankees GM Brian Cashman issues stern warning ahead of showdown against Royals

New York Yankees take on the surprising Kansas City Royals as General Manager Brian Cashman issues a warning ahead of the Division Series.

The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals will meet in the American League Division Series, a matchup that promises to be exciting and full of tension, and General Manager Brian Cashman did not miss the opportunity to address the issue.

The Yankees, despite their history of success in the playoffs, know that any mistake can cost them elimination. The team has worked hard to improve its game and reach the postseason in optimal condition.

“I think we have a great shot, but we only have a great shot if we play our best baseball,” Brian Cashman said Thursday on a Zoom call. “I know that we have the capabilities, but at the same time, I’d caution that we had the capabilities many times before. You have to match those capabilities with great defense, great baserunning, tremendous offensive at-bats against extremely tough pitching, and obviously, the most important aspect is pitching to the best of your abilities.”

“I think we have the pieces that are here, we have the will to make it happen. Now we just gotta go up against an opponent that’s very worthy. They earned their right to be here, and they’re a dangerous team as we just recently saw when we faced them not too long ago.”

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by Aaron Judge #99 after Soto scored against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the first inning at the Oakland Coliseum. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Yankees’ offensive power led by Judge and Soto

The Yankees have a powerful offensive lineup, led by Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. These players have demonstrated their ability to lead the team and produce results at crucial moments.

However, the Yankees also know they’ll need the support of other players to advance in the playoffs. The performance of players like Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo will be critical to the team’s success.

Royals’ Wild Card victory and postseason momentum

The Royals, on the other hand, enter the postseason with a solid and competitive team. Their pitching rotation, led by Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans, has been a standout throughout the season.

In addition, the Kansas City Royals have demonstrated their ability to compete against the best teams in the league. Their recent win over the Orioles in the Wild Card Series shows their potential and determination.

