Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Yankees GM Brian Cashman issues stern warning ahead of showdown against Royals

New York Yankees take on the surprising Kansas City Royals as General Manager Brian Cashman issues a warning ahead of the Division Series.

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York.
© Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty ImagesNew York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York.

By Alexander Rosquez

The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals will meet in the American League Division Series, a matchup that promises to be exciting and full of tension, and General Manager Brian Cashman did not miss the opportunity to address the issue.

The Yankees, despite their history of success in the playoffs, know that any mistake can cost them elimination. The team has worked hard to improve its game and reach the postseason in optimal condition.

“I think we have a great shot, but we only have a great shot if we play our best baseball,” Brian Cashman said Thursday on a Zoom call. I know that we have the capabilities, but at the same time, I’d caution that we had the capabilities many times before. You have to match those capabilities with great defense, great baserunning, tremendous offensive at-bats against extremely tough pitching, and obviously, the most important aspect is pitching to the best of your abilities.”

Advertisement

“I think we have the pieces that are here, we have the will to make it happen. Now we just gotta go up against an opponent that’s very worthy. They earned their right to be here, and they’re a dangerous team as we just recently saw when we faced them not too long ago.”

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by Aaron Judge #99 after Soto scored against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the first inning at the Oakland Coliseum. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by Aaron Judge #99 after Soto scored against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the first inning at the Oakland Coliseum. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Yankees’ offensive power led by Judge and Soto

The Yankees have a powerful offensive lineup, led by Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. These players have demonstrated their ability to lead the team and produce results at crucial moments.

MLB News: Aaron Boone issues a warning to playoff teams about Yankees\&#039; World Series ambitions

see also

MLB News: Aaron Boone issues a warning to playoff teams about Yankees" World Series ambitions

However, the Yankees also know they’ll need the support of other players to advance in the playoffs. The performance of players like Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo will be critical to the team’s success.

Advertisement

Royals’ Wild Card victory and postseason momentum

The Royals, on the other hand, enter the postseason with a solid and competitive team. Their pitching rotation, led by Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans, has been a standout throughout the season.

In addition, the Kansas City Royals have demonstrated their ability to compete against the best teams in the league. Their recent win over the Orioles in the Wild Card Series shows their potential and determination.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Inter Miami’s new GK Oscar Ustari reveals funny story with Lionel Messi during training
Soccer

Inter Miami’s new GK Oscar Ustari reveals funny story with Lionel Messi during training

NFL News: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes made a stunning confession about Rashee Rice's injury
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes made a stunning confession about Rashee Rice's injury

MLB News: Francisco Lindor delivers surprising message after Mets' Wild Card victory
MLB

MLB News: Francisco Lindor delivers surprising message after Mets' Wild Card victory

MLB News: Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes reveals final decision on Shohei Ohtani's postseason pitching role
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes reveals final decision on Shohei Ohtani's postseason pitching role

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo