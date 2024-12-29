Russell Wilson is going through a very challenging moment in the 2024 NFL season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a three-game losing streak and will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.

The challenge will be enormous, as, thanks to an incredible combination of multiple results over the past month, Joe Burrow and his teammates will arrive with a chance, aiming to return to the Super Bowl.

It’s important to remember that the Steelers have already secured their playoff spot. However, the possible opponents in the Wild Card round present many scenarios for Mike Tomlin. As of now, only three possible paths remain.

Who will the Steelers face in the playoffs?

Following the Denver Broncos’ loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers can no longer fall below the No. 6 seed and still have the chance to secure the No. 3 seed, which would allow them to host at least one playoff game.

If the Steelers defeat the Bengals and the Ravens lose to the Browns, Pittsburgh would win the AFC North, secure the No. 3 seed, and face the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round of the playoffs at home.

If the Ravens secure a victory against Cleveland and the Steelers also beat Cincinnati, Pittsburgh would become the No. 5 seed, and their Wild Card opponent would be the Houston Texans on the road.

If the Steelers lose to the Bengals, the Ravens would automatically become AFC North champions and claim the No. 3 seed. In this scenario, if the Chargers beat the Raiders, Pittsburgh would drop to the No. 6 seed and play in Baltimore.

If both the Steelers and the Chargers lose, Pittsburgh would retain the No. 5 spot and play in Houston. One thing is certain. There’s no scenario in which the Steelers face the Bills as they cannot be the No.7 seed.