Dak Prescott couldn’t hide his frustration after watching the Dallas Cowboys get crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles. That 41-7 debacle guarantees they will finish the 2024 NFL season with a losing record.

“Nobody plans to lose. Nobody plans to have a losing season and to be in this position. You expect the playoffs every year. You expect to win this division and then to be in this place or whether it’s at home, playing against this team usually for the division. That’s not the casar. It sucks. It’s frustrating.”

Now, Prescott and the Cowboys will have to regroup in the face of a huge challenge for 2025. The franchise has gone nearly three decades without winning the Super Bowl, and one crucial detail to follow in the offseason will be Dak’s health due to his worrying injury.

Will Dak Prescott play for Cowboys next season?

Dak Prescott required surgery after a severe hamstring injury that kept him out during the final stretch of the season. After supporting his teammates in the game against the Eagles, the quarterback provided an important update on his situation.

“Gained some strength in it and started to use it a little bit. Yeah, I’m probably a few weeks maybe a month from running, but got on the bike. So, I’m definitely doing some things, moving more.”

Will Mike McCarthy get contract extension from Cowboys?

As has been customary in recent weeks, Prescott was asked by reporters if he believes Mike McCarthy should return for 2025. The quarterback once again praised the work of his head coach.

“Obviously, I’m a promoter of bringing him back. It’s tough to probably get your job done and do your job with all that hanging over your head, but credit to him. Credit to his professionalism and really his coach’s style of being able to get guys being ready to play and go out there and finish and take pride in what we finish and what we put on tape.”

