As one of the premier players available this offseason, former New York Mets star Pete Alonso has drawn yet another admirer ahead of the 2025 MLB season. While other teams have been active in securing key signings, Alonso remains in search of the ideal offer to continue his career in the league.

During his final season with the Mets, Alonso showcased exceptional performance, capturing the attention of multiple franchises across MLB. His unparalleled talent and consistency make him a top priority for teams willing to invest heavily in a long-term contract.

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the San Francisco Giants have expressed interest in Alonso. She reported, “The Giants remain in the market for a first baseman or DH, too, and Pete Alonso is on their radar.” This development adds a competitive edge to the Mets’ efforts to retain their slugger, as the Giants could present a lucrative offer to lure him away from New York.

Slusser’s report intensifies the pressure on the Mets, who recently secured Juan Soto with a significant financial commitment and re-signed Sean Manaea. While balancing their payroll, the Mets may need to reassess their strategy to make a competitive offer for Alonso. The Giants, on the other hand, have been strategic in their pursuits, recently passing on Corbin Burnes and possibly reserving funds to land a marquee player like Alonso.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets watches after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in New York City.

Mets exploring options amid Alonso negotiations

The New York Mets have been working to retain Pete Alonso, but their efforts included exploring alternative options. One notable target was the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernandez, who reportedly ranked high on the Mets’ priority list. However, a recent announcement from the Dodgers has shifted the landscape. According to FanSided’s Scott Rogust, “The Mets did try covering their bases with the Alonso talks going nowhere.”

This situation presents an intriguing crossroads for Alonso as he weighs his next move. Should the reported interest from the San Francisco Giants materialize, Alonso could find himself heading to the Bay Area for the 2025 MLB season.

Alonso’s MLB career by the numbers

With both the Mets and Giants reportedly in the mix, Pete Alonso has proven himself to be one of MLB’s most reliable sluggers over six seasons. In 2024, Alonso appeared in all 162 regular-season games, recording 146 hits, 91 runs, and an impressive 34 home runs for the Mets.

Across his career, Alonso has played in 846 regular-season games, tallying 493 runs, 786 hits, and 226 home runs. His standout rookie campaign in 2019 featured a league-best 53 home runs, setting a high bar for his career. With these remarkable stats, Alonso remains a prime candidate for a blockbuster move to a new franchise or a lucrative contract extension with the Mets.

