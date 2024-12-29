While the Alabama Crimson Tide gear up for their final game of the season during the Reliaquest Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines, quarterback Jalen Milroe may be playing his last game of college football. Although Milroe has yet to publicly announce his decision, he left a clear message to his head coach Kalen DeBoer, and the rest of the team.

Jalen Milroe hopes to close out the 2024 NCAA season with a strong outing against the Wolverines. A big performance during the New Year’s Eve matchup could boost his rising draft stock, should he decide to enter the NFL Draft.

However, Milroe is still considering his options on his future. Ahead of the Reliaquest Bowl, the talented mobile QB delivered a strong statement to head coach Kalen DeBoer, making clear his stance.

“I think, for me, it’s all about maximizing right now,” Milroe commented after Saturday’s bowl practice, via Bama On Line. “Taking care of right now because future-tense, it’s hard to get to that point unless you’re taking care of right now. So I’m just gonna take in the moment of just playing with my guys right now. Prepare as much as possible, practice and take care of the right now.”

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Milroe is expected to be the third quarterback prospect taken off the board. He ranks behind Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, according to most analysts, though it’s still early to tell as the Combine and Pro Day could change the picture. As well as the team interviews with the prospects.

Milroe’s message to fans in Tuscaloosa

Though most signs point towards Milroe declaring for the NFL Draft, the Alabama quarterback hasn’t ruled out his options. However, he has sent an emotional message to the fans of the Crimson Tide, in what felt like a farewell statement.

“Playing in Bryant-Denny is like no other. So every moment I had being the starting quarterback at Alabama, I didn’t take it for granted. It’s just something special being able to wear the script A, be a quarterback for this great state and represent my family.”

Milroe could still return to Alabama for his senior season, as he has an year of eligibility remaining. However, it’s not trending on that direction.

Milroe’s numbers in Alabama

If Jalen Milroe ultimately declares for the 2025 NFL Draft, he’ll be leaving a strong legacy behind in Tuscaloosa. Though he failed to take a National Championship home, and this season fell short of a College Football Playoffs’ berth, the dual-threat QB put on very strong numbers, and achieved impressive accolades.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide is all smiles prior to kickoff against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on August 31, 2024.

Milroe won 22 games as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback. In 2024, Milroe was named the William V. Campbell Trophy winner throwing for 2,652 yards, 15 scores, and ten interceptions. His rushing ability took the league by storm and the 22-year-old posted a team-high of 719 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Milroe became the first SEC quarterback to total 20+ rushing touchdowns since Johnny Manziel in 2012. Only Tim Tebow and Cam Newton had achieved that milestone in the Southeastern Conference.

As it stands, Milroe will have one last taste of college football in Tampa on Dec. 31, against the same school that knocked him out of the playoffs during the Rose Bowl in January 2024.