MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone sows doubts over star pitcher's postseason participation

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has cast doubt on his star pitcher’s participation in the MLB postseason. Despite being a key player in the rotation, his inconsistent performance this season has raised questions about his role in the playoffs.

With a 4.31 ERA, Marcus Stroman has had a season below his usual standards. While his experience and leadership could be valuable in the postseason, the Yankees have other options in their rotation, such as Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon.

Nestor Cortes‘ injury has further complicated the situation for the Yankees. With the need for a pitcher who can handle several innings, rookie Luis Gil is emerging as an option. However, Stroman’s experience and ability to pitch in high-pressure moments could tip the scales in his favor.

Boone’s dilemma: Deciding Marcus Stroman’s role in the postseason

Aaron Boone will have to carefully weigh the pros and cons of including Stroman on the playoff roster. On one hand, Stroman’s experience could be invaluable in such an intense series. On the other hand, his inconsistent performance raises questions about his ability to be effective in the most crucial moments of the season.

Boone’s final decision will depend on several factors, including Stroman’s performance in his recent starts, the health of the bullpen, and the opponent the Yankees will face in the postseason.

Stroman’s future with the Yankees

Stroman’s postseason performance could have major implications for his future with the Yankees. If he performs well, he could secure his spot in the rotation for next season. However, if he continues to struggle, the organization may consider other options to strengthen its pitching staff. Regardless of Boone’s decision, whether or not to include Stroman on the playoff roster will be one of the most critical choices of the season for the Yankees.