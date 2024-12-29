The NFL continues to closely watch how Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to achieve what seemed like an impossible mission: winning a third consecutive Super Bowl, something that has never happened in history.

Despite numerous injuries on offense with names like Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, and Isiah Pacheco, Patrick Mahomes proved why he’s a superstar quarterback, leading the Chiefs to an impressive 15-1 record.

However, despite all these accolades, many experts still believe that Reid and Mahomes lack what it takes to achieve the three-peat. A legend has joined those voices, providing bulletin board material for the defending champions.

Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

In a surprising statement during Fox NFL Kickoff, Terry Bradshaw, the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, delivered a strong message about the Chiefs and their chances of winning a third consecutive Super Bowl.

“They’re not going to win three in a row. Why am I upsetting everybody? It’s never been done. That’s one of the reasons. The other reason is I just think you have to quickly get rid of the ball now. Quick, quick, quick. I just think they’re going to load up against a team like Buffalo, they’re going to load up against a team like Baltimore. And those are the two teams that can beat them and I think it’s going to happen. One of them is going to take them even though it would be in Kansas City.”

