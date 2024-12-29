Trending topics:
NFL

NFL legend thinks Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs won't win third consecutive Super Bowl

Despite their dominance, an NFL legend has doubts about Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs securing a third consecutive Super Bowl victory.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The NFL continues to closely watch how Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to achieve what seemed like an impossible mission: winning a third consecutive Super Bowl, something that has never happened in history.

Despite numerous injuries on offense with names like Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, and Isiah Pacheco, Patrick Mahomes proved why he’s a superstar quarterback, leading the Chiefs to an impressive 15-1 record.

However, despite all these accolades, many experts still believe that Reid and Mahomes lack what it takes to achieve the three-peat. A legend has joined those voices, providing bulletin board material for the defending champions.

Advertisement

Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

In a surprising statement during Fox NFL Kickoff, Terry Bradshaw, the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, delivered a strong message about the Chiefs and their chances of winning a third consecutive Super Bowl.

“They’re not going to win three in a row. Why am I upsetting everybody? It’s never been done. That’s one of the reasons. The other reason is I just think you have to quickly get rid of the ball now. Quick, quick, quick. I just think they’re going to load up against a team like Buffalo, they’re going to load up against a team like Baltimore. And those are the two teams that can beat them and I think it’s going to happen. One of them is going to take them even though it would be in Kansas City.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Chiefs might lose Patrick Mahomes star teammate with injury after win over Steelers

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Chiefs might lose Patrick Mahomes star teammate with injury after win over Steelers

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

NFL News: Sean McVay highlights key attribute putting Rams on verge of division title
NFL

NFL News: Sean McVay highlights key attribute putting Rams on verge of division title

NBA News: Lakers confirm blockbuster trade involving D’Angelo Russell
NBA

NBA News: Lakers confirm blockbuster trade involving D’Angelo Russell

Dennis Schroder shares honest thoughts on his challenging start with the Warriors
NBA

Dennis Schroder shares honest thoughts on his challenging start with the Warriors

Bill Belichick loses another key player in North Carolina due to transfer portal for next NCAAF season
College Football

Bill Belichick loses another key player in North Carolina due to transfer portal for next NCAAF season

Better Collective Logo