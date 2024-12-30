This was not just any defeat. Losing in such a manner, to a divisional rival like the Philadelphia Eagles, could mark a turning point in the NFL season for the Dallas Cowboys. However, despite the tough circumstances they have faced in recent weeks, Mike McCarthy‘s team, the coach made a firm statement regarding his future in the position.

After the game, where Nick Sirianni’s team defeated the Cowboys 41-7 at Lincoln Financial Field, it was McCarthy himself who faced the reporters in the press conference and made it clear that he will finish the season in the most professional manner possible.

“I’m here to finish the race. That’s my mindset and that the team’s mindset,” the former Super Bowl champion with the Packers stated, making it clear that he will not be leaving the franchise led by Jerry Jones at this time.

Dallas will close out their regular season next Sunday, January 5, when they host the already-clinched Washington Commanders led by Jayden Daniels, who have had a stellar performance this year in the NFL.

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Micah Parsons is confident in turning the situation around next year

One of the major factors why the Dallas Cowboys have unfortunately struggled to maintain consistency throughout the season has undoubtedly been the quantity and severity of the injuries that have affected them.

Micah Parsons, one of the key figures on the team who managed to recover from an injury during the season, knows that one of the keys to turning the situation around next season will be keeping the roster as healthy as possible.

“One, we’re gonna have to get healthy. I mean, we got 3 or 4 starters who aren’t coming back until mid next season. We got to plan for that. We got to get healthy. We got to keep coming together,” stated Parsons via Jon Machota.

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Prescott’s thoughts after a difficult season

Dak Prescott is the franchise player for the Cowboys and, after a serious injury, he had to undergo surgery that forced him to miss the rest of the season. Frustrated by the situation his team is in, he sent a clear message to Jerry Jones about the Cowboys’ losing season and the future of Mike McCarthy.

“Nobody plans to lose. Nobody plans to have a losing season and to be in this position. You expect the playoffs every year. You expect to win this division and then to be in this place or whether it’s at home, playing against this team usually for the division. That’s not the casar. It sucks. It’s frustrating,” Prescott stated.

Additionally, he referred to the situation of the current head coach, McCarthy: “Obviously, I’m a promoter of bringing him back. It’s tough to probably get your job done and do your job with all that hanging over your head, but credit to him. Credit to his professionalism and really his coach’s style of being able to get guys being ready to play and go out there and finish and take pride in what we finish and what we put on tape.”