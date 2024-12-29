Juan Soto has officially donned the New York Mets jersey, but the stories and details surrounding his high-profile move continue to emerge. While the Yankees and Mets made their offers public, one franchise had kept its bid under wraps—until now. The Boston Red Sox, through one of their legendary stars, David Ortiz, have finally disclosed the terms of their offer ahead of the 2025 MLB season.

Soto ultimately chose the Mets, signing an unprecedented $765 million contract, which left competing franchises far behind in the bidding war. This record-breaking deal not only became the largest in MLB history but also set a new benchmark in American sports. With such a massive sum, other teams simply couldn’t match the Mets’ financial firepower.

However, the staggering figure has sparked mixed reactions among fans. While Soto‘s exceptional performance last season solidified his status as one of the league’s top players, some argue that contracts of this magnitude could have negative implications for the sport. Still, the Boston Red Sox’s reported offer for Soto wasn’t far behind the Mets’ deal.

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, the Red Sox made a strong push to secure Soto’s signature. In a statement shared on his X account, Gomez revealed that David Ortiz disclosed the team’s bid: “The Red Sox tried to sign Juan Soto, but they only reached $600 million.” Despite their best efforts, it wasn’t enough to sway the former Yankees star away from the Mets.

Juan Soto of the New York Mets.

Ortiz’s reaction to Soto joining the Mets

After the negotiations for Soto concluded with his move to the Mets, Ortiz shared his thoughts with the media. “It’s well-deserved, what he got, and we’re gonna continue cheering for him. He’s a great kid. You guys are going to enjoy Soto for a while here,” he remarked, expressing admiration for the young star’s talent and potential impact.

Ortiz, known for his playful jabs at rival franchises—especially the Yankees—didn’t miss the chance to add some humor regarding Soto’s new destination. Despite the setback in their pursuit of Soto, the Red Sox have shifted focus and are exploring other options to strengthen their roster.

Red Sox’s offseason moves after missing out on Soto

The Red Sox responded to missing out on Soto by securing a major offseason addition: right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler, who signed as a free agent. Buehler is considered one of the most significant acquisitions for the team this offseason, bolstering their pitching rotation. With plenty of time remaining in the offseason, the Red Sox are reportedly still in the market for additional key signings to further enhance their lineup.

Red Sox’s offseason signings so far:

RHP Walker Buehler (Free agent)

LHP Jovani Moran (Trade)

LHP Patrick Sandoval (Free agent)

RHP Yhoiker Fajardo (Trade)

RHP Joe Vogatsky (Trade)

RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (Trade)

C Kyle Teel (Trade)

OF Braden Montgomery (Trade)

3B Chase Meidroth (Trade)

RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (Trade)

LHP Aroldis Chapman (Free agent)

