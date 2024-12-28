Inter Miami star Lionel Messi names the greatest striker he’s ever seen

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest soccer players in history, forever etched into the legacy of FC Barcelona, where he was a central figure in the club’s most successful era. During his time at the Catalan giant, the Argentine shared the pitch with legendary players such as Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry, Xavi, and Iniesta, forming one of the most iconic teams in soccer history.

Just as Messi has played alongside some of the sport’s finest talents, he has also faced off against them. One of the most notable examples is Cristiano Ronaldo, his longtime rival during their epic battles between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

While Messi has encountered countless elite players, choosing the best striker he’s ever seen might seem like a tall order. Yet, the Argentine has a definitive answer.

In a 2020 interview with TyC Sports, Messi didn’t hesitate to name Ronaldo Nazário as the finest forward he’s encountered. “Ronaldo Nazário was a phenomenon,” Messi said. “Of all the strikers I have seen, for me, he was the best. An impressive player from every aspect.”

Even after playing with or against elite strikers like Luis Suárez, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Villa, and Didier Drogba, among others, Messi remains steadfast in his belief that the Brazilian legend stands above the rest.

Messi’s tribute to Ronaldinho

Messi also took time to reflect on his relationship with Ronaldinho, who played a pivotal role in shaping his early career at Barcelona. The Argentine credits the Brazilian icon for helping him adjust when he joined the first team as a 16-year-old.

“He helped me a lot. I came into the dressing room at 16 years old,” Messi explained. “Doing so and seeing all these greats was difficult. He took me under his wing and made me feel comfortable, so that I could be myself.”

Inter Miami’s captain fondly recalled their on-field chemistry, often seeking out Ronaldinho during games, and expressed regret that their partnership didn’t last longer. “On the pitch, I was always looking for him. We played together for a few years, but I didn’t play much. I would have liked to play a lot more with him,” he added.

Ronaldo recognizes Messi’s greatness

In a 2022 interview with The Guardian, Ronaldo Nazário shared his perspective on the game’s greatest players. Surprisingly, he omitted Cristiano Ronaldo from his list, while including Messi among the elite.

“I believe there’s a very special group where you have Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer, Pelé, Marco van Basten, Ronaldinho… I include myself,” the Brazilian legend remarked.