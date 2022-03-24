The Toronto Blue Jays made some big moves in the offseason. Now, they're looking to steal a New York Yankees icon to make a big push in the AL East.

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a tremendous campaign last season. But as it often happens in MLB, younger teams lacking veteran leadership don't get that far. Now, with another season of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blossoming into a superstar that might change.

The Canadian side has made great strides in the offseason. Adding Matt Chapman, Yusei Kikuchi, and Kevin Gausman will only make a promising, up-and-coming team scarier for years to come.

But they still need to add more depth and veteran leadership to their lineup, which is why they've reportedly shown interest in making a run at lifelong New York Yankees' OF Brett Gardner.

MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Want To Sign Brett Gardner

"Among the teams interested in Brett Gardner: the Blue Jays. But word around the game is Gardner is still waiting to see if the Yankees will make an offer," reported Erik Boland of Newsday Sports.

Blue Jays Need A Lefty Hitter

While Gardner will always have the Yankees as his first choice, his camp has made it clear that he intends to play for a 15th season. The organization, however, has yet to make their interest in him public:

"The Blue Jays have a heavily righty hitting lineup," writes Joel Sherman of the New York Post. "They would like to add a spare lefty-hitting outfielder with plate patience — an asset of Gardner’s throughout his career. If Gardner is interested in playing somewhere besides the Yankees, multiple executives told The Post they believe he could get a major league contract somewhere because he can still run, defend and is viewed as a hard-working clubhouse leader."

Aaron Boone Raves About Gardner

Gardner is no longer the hitter he once was but he's still the most beloved and respected member in the clubhouse. He's spent his entire career with the organization and has been a mentor for youngsters and veterans alike:

“Love the player, love the person," manager Aaron Boone said, per NJ.com. "He’s been such a force in our room and really helped bring guys along and help guys transition into a leadership role. He’s a complete package. Really good player, spent his entire career in pinstripes. But just a tough, blue-collar, great teammate. Any time you lose that, you miss that kind of stuff.”

It would be a shame to watch Gardner retire with another team, let alone a divisional rival. But that stuff always happens in this business.