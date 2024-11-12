Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Yankees star Aaron Judge takes on top free agent Juan Soto for prestigious honor

New York Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, two of MLB’s top hitters, are competing for the American League’s most prestigious individual honor.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees jokes with Aaron Judge #99 during the 4th inning of Game One of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2024 in New York City.
© Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

By Alexander Rosquez

The New York Yankees had an outstanding season, largely due to the impressive performances of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. Both players were instrumental in leading the team to the MLB World Series, though they ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The presence of these two stars on the same team has generated immense excitement and high expectations among baseball fans. Their ability to hit home runs and drive in runs has been a spectacle for the audience.

Despite competing for the same award, Aaron Judge and Soto have demonstrated excellent chemistry and mutual respect. Both players have openly expressed admiration for each other’s talent and work ethic.

Judge, who led the league in home runs, RBIs, and walks, is the favorite to win the league’s most prestigious honor: the MVP award. However, Juan Soto also had an exceptional season, excelling with a high batting average and formidable offensive power.

Uncertainty surrounding Juan Soto’s future

While Judge appears destined to remain with the Yankees for the foreseeable future, Soto’s path is less certain. He is expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents in the upcoming MLB offseason, attracting significant interest from multiple teams.

MLB Rumors: Mets' Steve Cohen set to meet Juan Soto and Scott Boras in bold free agency move

see also

see also

MLB Rumors: Mets' Steve Cohen set to meet Juan Soto and Scott Boras in bold free agency move

Top contenders for Juan Soto in Free Agency

The New York Mets have emerged as strong contenders to sign Soto, with rumors suggesting they are prepared to offer him a historic contract. However, other MLB teams are also likely to join the race for the talented slugger.

The outcome of the MVP race and Soto’s decision as an MLB free agent will undoubtedly be major topics of discussion for baseball fans in the coming months.

Better Collective Logo