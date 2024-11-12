Not only Yankees and Mets: Who are the other two MLB contenders set to meet with Juan Soto?

The most coveted free agent, Juan Soto, is preparing for key meetings that include not only the New York Yankees and New York Mets but also other MLB teams.

This winter’s free-agent market is red hot, and Juan Soto is the biggest prize. The talented Dominican slugger is in the midst of an intense search for his next team, with several MLB franchises vying for his services.

Despite his youth, Soto has already made a significant impact on MLB. With a .288 batting average, 41 home runs, and 109 RBIs last season, the Dominican star has cemented his place as one of the league’s premier hitters.

Soto’s exceptional talent places him in an elite category of historic players. Only seven players in MLB history have posted an OPS+ above 160 by the age of 25, and Soto is one of them.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Soto will begin a series of meetings with prospective teams this week in California. The Toronto Blue Jays will be the first to pitch their case to the star hitter, followed by the Boston Red Sox. Finally, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees, considered the favorites to land Soto, will present their proposals.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Will Soto sign the most lucrative contract in MLB history?

Soto is expected to sign the most lucrative contract in MLB history. His youth, talent, and potential make him an invaluable asset for any team. Some rumors suggest that his deal could exceed $600 million.

The Mets and Yankees, two of the most financially powerful teams in the league, are reportedly prepared to do whatever it takes to secure Soto’s services. However, other contenders like the Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox remain in the race for the superstar slugger.

Where will Juan Soto land in MLB Free Agency?

Juan Soto’s decision will undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about stories of the MLB offseason. His signing is poised to set a new milestone in baseball history and could significantly reshape the league’s competitive landscape.

