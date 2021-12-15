The Los Angeles Dodgers just lost two of their best players to massive deals elsewhere. Check out what they weren't able to hold on to Max Scherzer.

Over the past five years or so, the Los Angeles Dodgers have become the most overpowered team in Major League Baseball, not only winning a World Series but also landing as many top-notch players as they could afford.

But all good things come to an end and it seems like the front office is done spending big bucks. They believe that being the team to beat in the National League should be enough for players to take a little less money to join a contender.

Needless to say, that's not the case, especially with teams willing to offer players$40+ million a year. And, according to a report by Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, they just cheaped out of the chance of keeping Max Scherzer and Corey Seager.

MLB Rumors: Dodgers Didn't Want To Pay Scherzer Or Seager

“Offensively, the Dodgers wanted Seager to stay long before he hit free agency. They offered him an eight-year, $250-million contract during spring training this year," Castillo reported. "They were among the teams vying for his services as a free agent once the season ended. Ultimately, they weren’t close to meeting the Rangers’ extravagant offer of $325 million over 10 years, according to people with knowledge of the situation.”

“The Dodgers were one of four or five teams, including the Angels and San Francisco Giants, in the mix for Scherzer, according to people with knowledge of the situation. But the Dodgers declined to offer Scherzer three guaranteed years," Castillo added. "By Sunday evening team officials were pessimistic. Ultimately, the Angels, desperate for more starting pitching, were closer to landing Scherzer than the Dodgers, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.”

Now, the Dodgers will face next season with plenty of question marks on their rotation. Clayton Kershaw is unsure about his future, Trevor Bauer is unlikely to pitch ever again, and Dustin May is coming off Tommy John surgery. Maybe, this wasn't the best time to try and save some bucks.