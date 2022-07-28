The Los Angeles Dodgers want to go back to the World Series, and here we discuss the three trade deadline targets that could help them achieve that goal.

The Los Angeles Dodgers don't need more help. They're stacked with talent at every position and rank first in several categories in Major League Baseball. But when it's World Series-or-bust, you never leave anything to change.

Dave Roberts' team will look to get even better ahead of the trade deadline. They've shown that money will never be an issue and have a deep farm system to make any deal a real possibility.

While they don't have any glaring needs, they could use another arm for their rotation and a closer, primarily due to their injuries. Also, you can never count them out when a star becomes available. So here, we discuss three trade deadline targets for the West Coast's finest.

MLB Rumors: 3 Players Dodgers Could Target At The Trade Deadline

3. Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly leading the race for Juan Soto, but the Dodgers can one-up nearly every offer. They've never shown hesitancy to add superstars, and locking him up for the next 15+ years is surely an appealing proposition.

Analysts believe the Washington Nationals could trade the 23-year-old before the deadline if someone makes a Godfather-like offer, and you know they'll be on the phone trying to get a deal done.

2. Luis Castillo

The New York Yankees are keeping tabs on Luis Castillo, but the Dodgers were also in the mix. He's turned back the clock and is having a bounce-back year after last season's subpar first half, and he's the best pitcher available.

The Dodgers have been without Andrew Heaney, Dustin May, and Walker Buehler for most of the season. Clayton Kershaw has struggled with injuries, and Trevor Bauer may never pitch again, so this makes sense.

1. David Robertson

The Chicago Cubs are going nowhere and will part ways with most of their veterans. The Dodgers should make the most of that fire sale and try to get David Robertson, one of the best closers in the Majors this season.

Robertson is on a team-friendly deal, so it's not like they'd have to give up a lot to get him. Blake Treinen has been hurt, and Craig Kimbrel is on the backend of his career, so he'd be an instant upgrade at their position of most significant need.