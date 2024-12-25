Two months into the MLB free agency period, Teoscar Hernandez remains without a team, surprising many. Despite interest from several clubs, including the Boston Red Sox, the 32-year-old Dominican outfielder has yet to decide on his future.

Hernandez has focused on negotiating a new contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team he played for last season. However, stalled talks have opened the door for other organizations to enter the bidding for his services.

The Boston Red Sox have emerged as one of the most interested teams in signing the two-time All-Star outfielder to strengthen their lineup. Notably, they recently added another former Dodger, pitcher Walker Buehler, on a one-year, $21.05 million contract.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the Red Sox have not intensified their pursuit of Hernandez. “Doesn’t sound like the Red Sox have intensified their efforts on Teoscar Hernandez, at least to this point. List of available top bats still includes Bregman, Alonso, Santander, Profar, and others,” Cotillo reported.

Advertisement

Fenway Park and Intrigue

Hernandez has expressed interest in playing at Fenway Park under Puerto Rican manager Alex Cora. However, whether both parties can reach an agreement remains uncertain.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stuns MLB with bold prediction on Shohei Ohtani's MVP run

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees have also shown interest in Hernandez this offseason. However, after the Yankees acquired Cody Bellinger in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, their pursuit of Hernandez appears unlikely to continue.

Advertisement

Financial Roadblocks in Los Angeles

Reports suggest that the primary obstacle in Hernandez’s negotiations with the Dodgers is financial. While the specifics of Los Angeles’ initial offer remain unknown, deferred payment terms may be delaying the deal. Hernandez is reportedly seeking a three-year contract with an annual salary between $22 million and $24 million.

Who Are the Favorites to Sign Hernandez?

Juan Soto’s decision to sign with the New York Mets has further increased Hernandez’s market value. Both the Red Sox and Yankees missed the opportunity to sign Soto and are actively seeking to fill gaps in their outfield ahead of the next MLB season.

Advertisement