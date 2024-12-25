Suns' Kevin Durant gets real on fierce rivalries with LeBron James and Stephen Curry in the NBA

The Phoenix Suns boast one of the most accomplished NBA players of this era in Kevin Durant. The veteran forward remains a dominant presence on the court, week after week, showcasing his unparalleled talent and relentless drive to win. His sustained success stems largely from his competitive spirit—a quality that has fueled his rivalries with icons like Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

“It’s a dog-eat-dog world in the NBA,” Durant shared during an interview with ESPN, alluding to the relentless mindset required to remain among the league’s elite. “Don’t want nobody to take anything that you got.”

KD further elaborated on his dynamic with Curry and James, highlighting the necessity of a competitive edge. “You have to build up that dislike. Not in a bad way, but when you’re on the floor, you can’t be friends,” he explained. “You can’t be cool with these guys. You can’t admire them.”

This mentality has been a cornerstone of Durant’s career, enabling him to push himself to extraordinary heights while keeping pace with other generational talents. It’s no surprise that Durant, James, and Curry are widely regarded as the defining players of their era, dominating the league for over 15 years thanks to their relentless winning mentalities.

Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant celebrate the gold medal won with Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Durant’s iconic rivalries with Curry and LeBron

Kevin Durant’s career is marked by unforgettable on-court battles, especially against LeBron James. Their first high-stakes showdown came in the 2012 NBA Finals, where Durant led a young Oklahoma City Thunder team alongside Russell Westbrook and James Harden. However, they fell short against the Miami Heat’s legendary “Big Three,” led by James.

After years of frustration in Oklahoma City, Durant joined the Golden State Warriors, forming a superteam with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Their dominance led to memorable clashes with LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers, during which Durant earned back-to-back Finals MVPs in 2017 and 2018 as the Warriors secured consecutive championships.

Moments of unity with Team USA

Despite their NBA rivalries, Durant, Curry, and James have also shared moments of camaraderie as teammates, representing Team USA on the global stage. Durant boasts four Olympic gold medals (2012, 2016, 2021, and 2024), two of which he earned alongside LeBron James. The most recent gold, in 2024, marked the only Olympic team where Durant, Curry, and James competed together, forming a modern “Dream Team” that dominated the competition from start to finish.