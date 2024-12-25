Christmas Day in the NBA always delivers marquee matchups, and this year was no exception. In the opening game of the holiday slate, the San Antonio Spurs faced the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in a nail-biting contest. The Knicks emerged victorious with a narrow three-point win, despite an extraordinary performance from Victor Wembanyama, who tallied an impressive 42 points.

The Spurs, riding a strong season thanks to Wembanyama’s brilliance, struggled to match the Knicks’ relentless offense down the stretch. Mikal Bridges shone for New York, proving once again why he’s a cornerstone of the franchise’s success. For Knicks fans, the hard-fought victory was the perfect holiday gift.

After the game, Wembanyama addressed the media, offering a candid take on the Knicks’ performance. While acknowledging the result, the Spurs’ star remained critical of the way the game unfolded.

“I don’t think it was a game about momentum,” Wembanyama said. “It was a game about being dogs when the clock starts winding down. In the last five or three minutes, we let them grab rebounds and push us around too much. That’s what it came down to. They didn’t win because they played better basketball—absolutely not.”

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs attempts a free throw during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets.

Wembanyama’s postgame comments add fuel to the budding rivalry, setting the stage for what promises to be another thrilling encounter when these two teams meet again.

Spurs’ struggles continue despite Wembanyama’s strong play

The San Antonio Spurs find themselves at a challenging crossroads, with a 15-15 record in the NBA regular season. The team’s inconsistency has been further compounded by the absence of head coach Gregg Popovich, who is sidelined due to health issues.

Interim head coach Mitch Johnson has had to adjust the game plan to suit the current roster. However, despite the efforts of veteran guard Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs have been unable to capitalize on their strong performances.

While Popovich has been at the helm of the Spurs since the 1996-1997 NBA season, leading the team through multiple championships and eras of success, this season marks a shift. The Spurs are not seeing the same results they have in years past. Over their last five games, they have struggled to find consistency, with recent losses highlighting the gap between potential and performance.

Over the last five games, Wembanyama has averaged 29.2 points per game. In one of those contests, he put up 42 points—matching his performance against the Knicks. However, that win came in overtime, with Wembanyama’s teammates also contributing significantly to secure the victory.

What’s left for Wembanyama and the Spurs in 2024?

As the NBA regular season approaches its midpoint, the San Antonio Spurs find themselves in a tough spot, struggling to climb the ranks in the competitive Western Conference. With a challenging December ahead, both Victor Wembanyama and the team have an opportunity to regroup and head into 2025 with renewed focus and momentum.

The Spurs’ final stretch in 2024:

vs. Brooklyn Nets – December 27

vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – December 29

vs. Los Angeles Clippers – December 31