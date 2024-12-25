Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Chiefs might lose Patrick Mahomes star teammate with injury after win over Steelers

After a crucial victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Andy Reid confirmed troubling news for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Justin K. Aller/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have achieved their first major goal of the 2024 NFL season. Thanks to a 29-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the defending champions secured the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

However, the big problem for Reid continues to be the amount of injuries. Despite having nearly three weeks of rest before the Divisional Round, it seems there could be bad news.

Patrick Mahomes could lose a key player from his offense in this historic run to try to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. The coming days will be very important.

Who got injured with the Chiefs?

Andy Reid confirmed that Isiah Pacheco suffered a rib injury, and in the coming days, it will be determined how long he is out. Obviously, the positive thing for the Chiefs and the running back is the extended rest in the horizon as the game against the Denver Broncos is now irrelevant.

“Really, as far as the injuries go, Pacheco would be the only one. He injured his ribs there. So, we’ll see how bad they are. On the positive side of that, he played good football along with Kareem.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

