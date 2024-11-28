MLB Rumors: Yankees consider backup plans if Juan Soto deal falls through

The New York Yankees, despite their efforts to secure star Juan Soto, are exploring other options in the MLB free-agent market. According to recent reports, the team has been in discussions with two star pitchers.

Soto’s pursuit is a key part of the Yankees’ strategy to build a championship-contending team. The franchise has demonstrated its willingness to spend on elite talent and will not hesitate to make a significant offer to land Soto.

While the Yankees’ primary goal remains signing Juan Soto, the team is aware of the fierce competition for the All-Star outfielder. Other teams, including the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays, are also vying for his services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s the Yankees’ Plan B?

Should Soto choose to sign elsewhere, the Yankees could turn to Corbin Burnes and Max Fried as potential alternatives. Both pitchers are established stars and would significantly bolster the Yankees’ rotation.

Advertisement

New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) takes a moment before game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. IMAGO / Newscom World

Advertisement

“The Yankees have recently held discussions with free-agent starters Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, along with several other top-tier players. However, their primary focus remains almost entirely on Soto,” MLB insider Jon Heyman reported for the New York Post.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Juan Soto's next team announcement could be coming soon

“They have not made offers to Burnes or Fried, who may just be part of the Yankees’ Plan B, should Soto sign with the Mets, Dodgers, Red Sox, Blue Jays, or possibly another mystery team.“ Heyman added.

The Yankees’ Talent Search

Soto’s future decision will have a significant impact on the landscape of MLB. In the meantime, the Yankees continue to work diligently to strengthen their roster and stay among the top contenders in the American League.

Advertisement