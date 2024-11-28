NBA News: Mavericks player opens up about Luka Doncic's absence and Kyrie Irving's leadership

After a week without Luka Doncic due to injury, Kyrie Irving has been instrumental in keeping the Dallas Mavericks on track. With an 11-8 record to start the NBA regular season, PJ Washington reflected on Irving’s leadership in the absence of Doncic, highlighting his pivotal role in the team’s success.

In the Mavericks‘ recent win over the New York Knicks, several players stepped up, with Irving and Naji Marshall delivering standout performances. Washington, who scored 19 points, also regained his confidence, contributing significantly to the victory. Additionally, Dereck Lively II, Quentin Grimes, and Spencer Dinwiddie each found their rhythm, surpassing their recent performances.

As the team seems to have found its stride, Washington was full of praise for Irving’s leadership after the game. “He’s told us to be more aggressive, and in the second half, he really showed what he’s about. I think he’s doing a great job leading the team and managing the game,” said Washington.

The forward continued: “At the end of the day, we’ve been playing great basketball together, trying to mesh as a unit.” Irving has certainly stepped up in Doncic’s absence, averaging 25 points per game over the last week.

PJ Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks puts up a shot in front of Aaron Wiggins #21 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center on November 17, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Washington on Doncic’s absence

Since Doncic’s injury on November 19, the Mavericks have relied heavily on Irving’s leadership, but Washington emphasized the team’s overall chemistry. “It’s next man up,” said Washington. “Everyone’s getting an opportunity right now, and we’re playing hard, playing together, and just trying to stay connected for all 48 minutes.“

While many teams would struggle without their star player, head coach Jason Kidd has effectively managed the situation, utilizing both starters and bench players. Marshall has thrived in his extended role, and Lively II is gradually returning to the form he showed earlier in the season.

Washington talks Quentin Grimes’ performance

Players often find extra motivation when facing their former teams, and Washington reflected on how this can fuel standout performances. He singled out Quentin Grimes, noting that some players simply rise to the occasion when they play against familiar faces.

“I’m excited for him. He had a great game. Obviously, you want everybody to have a great game against the old team. He was very aggressive, had a great game and we need this from each and every game now,” Washington noted about Grimes’ performances.

Washington continued: “This is a great confidence booster for him and, obviously, a great one for everybody else as well.” The confidence and the mentality from the Mavericks right now is the answer to their great performance in the last two matches in the NBA regular season.