NFL News: Aaron Rodgers lets Woody Johnson know who he wants as Jets head coach

A disappointing start to the 2024 NFL season has forced the New York Jets to make tough decisions early in the year, with owner Woody Johnson making serious changes on the team’s structure. Aaron Rodgers, however, hopes the franchise doesn’t keep on making coaching changes.

Speaking to reporters this week, Rodgers made it clear to Johnson that he wants the Jets to name Jeff Ulbrich as their permanent head coach. Ulbrich has been in charge of the team since Robert Saleh’s firing in October.

“I’m definitely all in on ‘Brick,’” Rodgers said, as quoted by Pro Football Talk. “I love ‘Brick.’ But, again, that’s out of my control. I mean, I’m not gonna say, ‘Brick or nothing.’ You know, I need to see how I’m feeling. Obviously, I would love to play for ‘Brick’ again. He’s a fantastic human being. But, you know, there’s a lot of things that can change in the next six weeks. There could be some really good feelings coming out of this, or there could be wholesale changes.“

Ulbrich, who was the Jets’ defensive coordinator before Saleh packed his bags, has failed to turn the team around in the 2024 NFL season. In fact, New York has a poor 1-5 record on his watch.

New York Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in East Rutherford. The Colts won 28-27.

The Jets sitting third in the AFC East at 3-8 doesn’t help Ulbrich’s case to keep the job, regardless of Rodgers’ desire. Besides, the decision seems to be beyond Johnson at this point.

Johnson, Jets seeking for external advice in coaching search

On Monday, the Jets announced they’re hiring “The 33rd Team”, founded by former team GM Mike Tannenbaum in 2019, to help with their search for a new general manager and head coach.

Earlier in November, the franchise fired GM Joe Douglas, who had been in the front office since 2019. With the team looking for external consultation, Rodgers made something clear about his expectations.

“If a new G.M. comes in and they don’t retain ‘Brick,’ I need to fit in those plans,” Rodgers warned. The 40-year-old, however, is not even sure he’ll come back for the 2025 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers not sure about returning for 2025 NFL season

“I feel like I’ve been kind of year to year,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “When you’re 40 going on 41, you’re at the end of your career. There’s a lot of things, obviously, if it’s New York they have to want me to be here. The new GM, the new staff all have to want me to be with the Jets. Body-wise, I have to see how I’m feeling, and if I want to sign up to go back to the grind and all that.“

However, Rodgers denied the rumors that he wants to play for a different team next year. The 4x NFL MVP let everyone know that, if he decides to continue playing, the Jets will have priority.

“I came here to win here, so I’m not jumping off ship, ‘Like, I definitely want to play and not in New York.’ I don’t even know if I want to play yet, but New York would be my first option,” Rodgers said.