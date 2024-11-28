NFL News: Sam Darnold makes clear reaction to former Giants Daniel Jones joining the Vikings

After his surprising departure from the New York Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones has found a new team by joining the practice squad of the Minnesota Vikings. Team leader Sam Darnold has reacted to the 27-year-old’s arrival in the middle of the 2024 NFL season.

Jones will likely not be active on the field this season, but after being cut by the Giants, he was able to work out his arrival to a team fighting to get into the playoffs led by Darnold, who has revived his career by having an outstanding campaign this year.

Jones had previously admitted that he would prefer to sign with a team that could contend for a Super Bowl, so his arrival in Minnesota is in keeping with that desire. The Vikings are 9-2 and in second place in the NFC North behind the Detroit Lions, who lead the division with a 10-1 record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Darnold’s reaction to the addition of Jones

“Signing DJ (Daniel Jones) today, very happy to be teammates with him. I spent some time with him in the past, great guy. He’s played a lot of football, so just to be able to draw from his experience in certain things is going to help this football team.” Darnold reacted about the signing of Jones to the Vikings practice squad in the middle of the NFL season.

Advertisement

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants reacts on the field to being defeated by the Dallas Cowboys after the game at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Advertisement

What did Kevin O’Connell say about Daniel Jones?

The head coach of the Minnesota Vikings also reacted to Jones’ arrival. “I have a lot of respect for Daniel Jones as a person and as a player. I had the opportunity to follow him through the draft process. I’m a big fan of his,” O’Connell said a few days ago when asked about the addition of the backup quarterback to his team.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Vikings make shocking decision to waive Sam Darnold's teammate ahead of game vs Bears

How much will the Vikings pay Daniel Jones?

Jones‘ move was a big-ticket item for the Vikings, who only need to fill a practice squad spot, making the former Giants player’s arrival a no-brainer. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the quarterback will earn $375,000 per month for the remainder of the season.