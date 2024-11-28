Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Dallas Cowboys take on New York Giants in a Week 13 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans nationwide can access full game details, including kickoff times and streaming options, to catch all the action.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireDallas quarterback Dak Prescott

By Leonardo Herrera

Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will face against each other in a Week 13 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Below, you’ll find all the essential game details, including kickoff time and streaming options for fans in the USA, ensuring you stay connected to all the action.

[Watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Dallas Cowboys snapped their losing streak with a crucial win over the Washington Commanders, improving their record to 4-7. While far from playoff-worthy, the victory keeps their postseason hopes alive.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys now face a prime opportunity to build momentum against the struggling New York Giants, who sit at 2-9 and have little left to play for this season. A win against the Giants would move Dallas to 5-7 and keep them in the hunt for a playoff spot in what’s shaping up to be a pivotal stretch of the season.

When will the Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants match be played?

Dallas Cowboys will face New York Giants the Week 13 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Thursday, November 28, with kickoff set for 4:30 PM (ET).

Aaron Stinnie of New York Giants – IMAGO / Foot Bowl

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants in the USA

This NFL game between Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial)Other options: FOX Deportes.

Leonardo Herrera

