Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers were favorites to win the Super Bowl before the start of the 2024 season. However, injuries could derail all those championship hopes.

The list of players who have missed games is just incredible with names like Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy or Trent Williams.

So, although they were the biggest threat to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs, this problem might be too difficult to overcome in the middle of a brutal schedule. Now, things just got worse.

Who got injured with the 49ers?

Fred Warner confirmed that he has a fractured bone in one of his ankles. In a shocking turn of events, the star linebacker confirmed he’ll play against the Bills as he’s been dealing with the injury since Week 4.

“Any time you fracture a bone, if you just continue to play on it, the bone is usually not going to be able to heal itself. It’s something I deal with every game. I get on the table before every game and get it shot up. I do it very single game just to be able to roll, but, it’s not an excuse. It’s just what it is. That’s the NFL. You’re not going to be healthy. You’ve got to go out there and find ways to execute. You have to find a way to play at a high level and to win every single week. I just have to continue and fight through.”

