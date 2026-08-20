NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone sounds off on Pete Alonso’s controversial foul call

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed the viral Pete Alonso controversy from the Baltimore Orioles series, breaking down the dramatic play that had everyone talking.

Modern technology offered no favors to Pete Alonso during a crucial moment in the series between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees. After fans and players initially celebrated what appeared to be a go-ahead home run from Alonso, umpires reviewed the video replay and overturned the call to a foul ball, a decision Yankees manager Aaron Boone later broke down postgame.

“We were unsure, and Webby [Yankees replay coordinator Brett Weber] went and looked after the game,” Boone told YES Network. “He wanted to get on the line and see where it landed. And he’s got it foul. Sorry, Pete. I think it was foul.”

That overturn proved to be a massive swing in momentum for New York, who hung on to win 5-3. Had the call stood as a home run, the Orioles would have taken a late lead with the game deadlocked at 3-3.

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While the Yankees continue their push to lock up a postseason berth, the coaching staff is also monitoring key roster developments, including Luis Gil’s steady progress in rehab to bolster the starting rotation.

A more definitive angle from Baltimore broadcast. This camera is close to down the line but (judging from where the HP umpire is lined up with the pole at the end of the clip) still up the line a few feet. @TalkinYanks pic.twitter.com/DfW9D9MXoY — Jarv (@JarvFromOz) August 20, 2026

Alonso sounds off on foul-pole replay tech

The overturned call also robbed Alonso of his 30th home run of the campaign, a milestone mark in his debut season with Baltimore following his long, prolific tenure as the premier slugger for the New York Mets. Unsurprisingly, the veteran power hitter didn’t hide his frustration with the lack of definitive camera angles.

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“I think a simple fix is like football, you have the pylon camera along the plane,” Alonso told reporters postgame. “It’s crazy that in 2026 we don’t have the technology in place to definitively state whether a ball is fair or foul.”

A tale of two seasons in the AL East standings

As the regular season enters its final stretch, the Yankees and Orioles find themselves in vastly different position in the AL East race. On one hand, the second-place Yankees (71-55) continue to keep pressure on the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays (76-50).

On the other hand, the Orioles sit near the bottom of the division with a 61-66 record. However, Baltimore remains within striking distance of a wild-card spot, and with Alonso swinging a hot bat, the Orioles aren’t ready to give up on their postseason hopes just yet.

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