Lionel Messi reaches 100 goals for Inter Miami: How many has Cristiano Ronaldo scored with Al Nassr?

With Lionel Messi reaching 100 goals in an Inter Miami uniform, on Bolavip we take a look at Cristiano Ronaldo's tally with Al Nassr.

At 39, Lionel Messi continues writing history. With a great header in the Campeones Cup against Cruz Azul, Messi reached 100 goals at Inter Miami. This sparks a natural question: How many has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al Nassr?

Well, the Portuguese star had already surpassed that number in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo boasts 132 goals in an Al Nassr jersey across all competitions.

The Messi vs Ronaldo App, which details every single stat of the soccer legends, shows that CR7 reached that number of goals in 155 appearances for the Riyadh-based club.

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Messi, meanwhile, reached the 100th goal mark in 115 games in South Florida. The Argentine icon can also take pride in providing 56 assists for Inter Miami, which top Ronaldo’s 23 assists for Al Nassr.

Messi vs Ronaldo: The race to 1,000 career goals

Looking at the bigger picture, Messi also took another step forward in the quest for 1,000 career goals. With his header against Cruz Azul, Messi reached 929 career goals.

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Ronaldo is on pace to reaching the 1,000th goal mark sooner though, as the Al Nassr superstar has 979 career goals to his name. Ronaldo reached that number in a recent Saudi Pro League fixture vs. Abha.

Messi vs Ronaldo: Headers

Messi’s goal against Cruz Azul was also his sixth header with Inter Miami and 31st in his entire career. Ronaldo boasts 17 headers for Al Nassr and 158 throughout his career, but the difference here is completely logical. Let’s keep in mind that Messi is 5’7″, whereas CR7 is 6’2”. Even so, the Argentine star’s height hasn’t prevented him from winning aerial duels throughout his career.

Messi vs Ronaldo: Titles after European stints

Messi’s header and eventual assist for Casemiro led Inter Miami’s 2-0 win over Cruz Azul to lift the 2026 Campeones Cup, which is Leo’s fourth title in the United States after the 2023 Leagues Cup, 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield, and 2025 MLS Cup. The Campeones Cup has a question mark though since FIFA doesn’t recognize it as an official title. But Messi can still win more trophies with Inter Miami in 2026.

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Something similar happens with Ronaldo as the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup won by Al Nassr doesn’t count as an official title by FIFA. But Cristiano then won the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr.