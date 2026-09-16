NY Yankees activate Clarke Schmidt from IL, designate Oswaldo Cabrera for assignment

After spending 60 days on the injured list, Clarke Schmidt has been activated by the New York Yankees, with infielder Oswaldo Cabrera optioned to make room on the active roster.

New York’s two baseball franchises are living in entirely different realities late in this MLB regular season. While the New York Mets were recently eliminated from postseason contention—with former star Pete Alonso delivering a key blow—the New York Yankees are gearing up for October and received a major shot in the arm regarding pitcher Clarke Schmidt.

“Returned RHP Clarke Schmidt (#36) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list,” the Yankees‘ public relations department announced on X.

To clear space on the 40-man roster for Schmidt’s return, the Bronx Bombers designated utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera for assignment, a move that likely opens the door for another club to claim the versatile fan favorite off waivers in the coming days.

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While questions linger about whether pending free agents like Jazz Chisholm Jr. will remain in Pinstripes beyond this winter, the Yankees are focused on assembling their strongest possible roster right now for a deep World Series run.

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Returned RHP Clarke Schmidt (#36) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list.

• Designated INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera for assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 16, 2026

Other moves from the Yankees

In addition to the moves surrounding Schmidt and Cabrera, the Yankees optioned right-hander Bradley Hanner to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Meanwhile, fellow righty Chase Hampton was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals.

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With these roster shuffling maneuvers complete, the Yankees’ pitching staff takes shape as follows ahead of the high-stakes stretch run:

Starting rotation Gerrit Cole (RHP) Max Fried (LHP) Carlos Rodon (LHP) Cam Schlittler (RHP) Will Warren (RHP)

Bullpen and short relief David Bednar (RHP) John Schreiber (RHP) Clarke Schmidt (RHP) Tim Hill (LHP) Brent Headrick (LHP) Paul Blackburn (RHP) Ryan Yarbrough (LHP) Michael Fulmer (RHP) Luis Gil (RHP)

