Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Campeones Cup game on September 16, 2026

Inter Miami host Cruz Azul at Nu Stadium in Miami for the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup, a one-match final between the reigning MLS and Mexico's Campeon de Campeones winners. With Lionel Messi and company chasing another trophy, here is how to watch the showdown live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Tournament Campeones Cup Date Wednesday, September 16, 2026 Time 8:05 PM ET / 5:05 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul in the USA

Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul will be available to watch live in the United States through Apple TV, which is the official streaming home for the 2026 Campeones Cup.

Can I watch Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul for free?

Yes. There is currently a legal way to watch Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul without paying immediately: Apple TV is offering a seven-day free trial for the service.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Inter Miami and Cruz Azul meet at Nu Stadium on Wednesday, September 16, with the 2026 Campeones Cup trophy at stake. The competition brings together the reigning MLS Cup champion and the reigning Campeon de Campeones winners (the winner of the final between the two Liga MX champions of the year), making this a winner-take-all matchup rather than a league fixture or two-leg series. Is the Campeones Cup an official title? Not for FIFA, but these teams will still leave it all out on the field.

Inter Miami earned its place after winning the 2025 MLS Cup, while Cruz Azul qualified after beating Toluca in the Campeon de Campeones game in July. The timing gives the final even more importance for Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez in his debut at the helm of the Herons. A win is all that matters for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul today.

Players of Inter Miami prior to the MSL match (Source: JC Ruiz/Getty Images)

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Lionel Messi‘s team enters the game after a difficult stretch in MLS, having won only one of its last five regular-season matches and recently drawing 2-2 with Nashville SC despite Messi scoring his 99th goal for Inter Miami. The Herons are still second in the Eastern Conference, but the gap to Nashville has grown, making the opportunity to win a trophy particularly valuable.

Kily Gonzalez has been appointed the club’s new head coach through June 2028, replacing interim manager Guillermo Hoyos. The former Argentina international is set to take charge for his first game with the Herons tonight, adding another storyline to an already significant final. It will also be an opportunity for Messi to improve his record against Mexican teams.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, arrives with considerable momentum and the chance to add another international trophy to its recent success. The Mexican side is the reigning Liga MX champion and has also been in strong form heading into the Campeones Cup, including a recent 4-3 victory over Club America.

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Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul: Predicted Lineups

Messi is expected to start for Inter Miami, who will field a strong lineup against Cruz Azul in their quest for another title.

Inter Miami (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Casemiro, Maximiliano Falcon, Fricio Caicedo; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame, Luis Suarez.

Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1): Kevin Mier; Rafael Marquez, Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Omar Campos; Agustin Palavecino, Erik Lira; Jose Paradela, Carlos Rodriguez, Carlos Rotondi; Nicolas Ibanez.

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What time is the Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul match?

The Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul match kicks off on Wednesday, September 16, at 8:05 PM ET. Apple TV lists coverage beginning at 7:00 PM ET, with the actual kickoff scheduled for 8:05 PM.