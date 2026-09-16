Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul LIVE: Lionel Messi starts as 2026 Campeones Cup is underway!

Finally, Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez is making his long-awaited debut as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami host Cruz Azul at Nu Stadium in the 2026 Campeones Cup. Stay with us and don’t miss a single live update with the decisive game already underway.
Clearly, Gonzalez is familiar with the saying, “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it“. Putting together his first starting XI for the Herons, it’s Messi is in Inter Miami’s starting lineup against Cruz Azul, as the Argentine chases yet another trophy for his cabinet.
Liga MX clubs have won the three most recent Campeones Cup. The last time an MLS club won the title was in 2022 when New York City FC defeated Atlas.
Details on the Campeones Cup
The Campeones Cup is not recognized as an official title by either FIFA or CONCACAF. However, for the MLS side carries a $240,000 prize pool for participating and $100,000 more if the title arrives to be split among the players, while the exact financial incentive for the Liga MX side remains undisclosed.
Advertisement
Tonight's venue
Nu Stadium will host this match between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul, and there are no signs of start time delay due to weather.
Where to watch
The 2026 Campeones Cup clash between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul will stream exclusively on Apple TV.
Start time
The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm ET at Nu Stadium.
Welcome!
Welcome to our live coverage of the game between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul for the 2026 Campeones Cup! Stay tuned for all the minute-by-minute updates of this thrilling match!
Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 and has since established himself as a skilled, versatile journalist covering a wide range of sports. Federico has written extensively about soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of NHL, NCAAF, NCAAB, NFL, MLB, and soccer, combined with his passion for these sports, equips him to handle breaking news effectively and deliver insightful analysis.