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Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul LIVE: Lionel Messi starts as 2026 Campeones Cup is underway!

Hoping to leave recent struggles behind, Lionel Messi starts as Inter Miami take on Cruz Azul in the 2026 Campeones Cup. Follow along for minute-by-minute updates!

Lionel Messi (left) of Inter Miami and Agustin Palavecino (right) of Cruz Azul.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left) of Inter Miami and Agustin Palavecino (right) of Cruz Azul.

Finally, Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez is making his long-awaited debut as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami host Cruz Azul at Nu Stadium in the 2026 Campeones Cup. Stay with us and don’t miss a single live update with the decisive game already underway.

Clearly, Gonzalez is familiar with the saying, “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it“. Putting together his first starting XI for the Herons, it’s Messi is in Inter Miami’s starting lineup against Cruz Azul, as the Argentine chases yet another trophy for his cabinet.

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Even if there are questions about whether the 2026 Campeones Cup is an official title or not, the Herons won’t want to lose a championship game at home. A loss would not only stain “Kily” Gonzalez’s debut in Inter Miami but also leave a mark on Messi’s personal record against Liga MX clubs throughout his career.

Whether Messi and Inter Miami win or lose against Cruz Azul, there will be no refunds. In the event of a tie, the 2026 Campeones Cup between the 2025 MLS Cup champs and Liga MX’s Campeon de Campeones will be decided in a penalty shootout, with no extra time. So far, the game remains scoreless.

13' - Shot on goal for Cruz Azul (0-0)

Rotondi receives a great cross on the left side of the box and shoots the ball immediately, but St. Clair is well positioned and catches the sphere.

9' - Intensity at Nu Stadium (0-0)

Both clubs want the 2026 Campeones Cup, with many fouls provoked by their desperate need of maintaining the ball and avoid letting the rivals get clear chances.

5' - Cruz Azul with a clear chance! (0-0)

Paradela appears alone in the box to shoot, but his attempt gets deflected and goes to corner kick.

4' - Cruz Azul feel at home (0-0)

With "Azul, Azul!" chants, fans of the Liga MX club are trying to let their team feel at home and Cruz Azul look better in this start.

1' - Game is underway! (0-0)

Inter Miami and Cruz Azul start the action at Nu Stadium! Do not miss a single moment of this thrilling game for the 2026 Campeones Cup!

Everything is ready!

The stage is set for another clash between MLS and Liga MX. Who will win the 2026 Campeones Cup? The game is about to start!

Cruz Azul's starting lineup

Cruz Azul will face Inter Miami with the following starting XI: Mier; Marquez, Ditta, Orozco, Garcia, Rotondi; Paradela, Palavecino, Lira, Rodriguez; Ibanez.

Inter Miami's starting XI

Inter Miami have confirmed their starting lineup to face Cruz Azul: St. Clair; Mura, Falcon, Casemiro, Caicedo; Galarza, De Paul, Bright; Suarez, Berterame, Messi.

Liga MX maintain recent domain

Liga MX clubs have won the three most recent Campeones Cup. The last time an MLS club won the title was in 2022 when New York City FC defeated Atlas.

Details on the Campeones Cup

The Campeones Cup is not recognized as an official title by either FIFA or CONCACAF. However, for the MLS side carries a $240,000 prize pool for participating and $100,000 more if the title arrives to be split among the players, while the exact financial incentive for the Liga MX side remains undisclosed.

Tonight's venue

Nu Stadium will host this match between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul, and there are no signs of start time delay due to weather.

Where to watch

The 2026 Campeones Cup clash between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul will stream exclusively on Apple TV.

Start time

The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm ET at Nu Stadium.

Welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of the game between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul for the 2026 Campeones Cup! Stay tuned for all the minute-by-minute updates of this thrilling match!

Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell
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