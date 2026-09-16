Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul LIVE: Lionel Messi starts as 2026 Campeones Cup is underway!

Hoping to leave recent struggles behind, Lionel Messi starts as Inter Miami take on Cruz Azul in the 2026 Campeones Cup. Follow along for minute-by-minute updates!

Finally, Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez is making his long-awaited debut as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami host Cruz Azul at Nu Stadium in the 2026 Campeones Cup. Stay with us and don’t miss a single live update with the decisive game already underway.

Clearly, Gonzalez is familiar with the saying, “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it“. Putting together his first starting XI for the Herons, it’s Messi is in Inter Miami’s starting lineup against Cruz Azul, as the Argentine chases yet another trophy for his cabinet.

Even if there are questions about whether the 2026 Campeones Cup is an official title or not, the Herons won’t want to lose a championship game at home. A loss would not only stain “Kily” Gonzalez’s debut in Inter Miami but also leave a mark on Messi’s personal record against Liga MX clubs throughout his career.

Whether Messi and Inter Miami win or lose against Cruz Azul, there will be no refunds. In the event of a tie, the 2026 Campeones Cup between the 2025 MLS Cup champs and Liga MX’s Campeon de Campeones will be decided in a penalty shootout, with no extra time. So far, the game remains scoreless.