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Why was Aaron Judge pulled early in the NY Yankees-Twins series finale? Injury update revealed

Coming off a strong regular-season finish, the New York Yankees are keeping a close eye on Aaron Judge after the superstar slugger was pulled early from the lineup against the Minnesota Twins.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on.
© David Berding/Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on.

As the New York Yankees set their sights on the upcoming postseason, an alarming injury scare involving Aaron Judge has raised immediate concerns after the superstar outfielder was pulled early in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins.

Judge was replaced by a pinch hitter in the sixth inning of today’s game in Minnesota with the Yankees trailing 2-0. According to New York Daily News‘ Gary Phillips, Judge exited the contest due to right lower-body tightness.

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Uncertainty now hangs over the Bronx as the Yankees prepare for a deep October run. Judge serves as the engine of the offense, and New York’s championship aspirations ultimately rest on the health of their captain.

Despite the encouraging news of Clarke Schmidt returning to the New York Yankees’ rotation, losing Judge could severely compromise the team’s offensive firepower right as the postseason approaches.

Judge’s stats prior to his exit

Judge was pulled from the lineup in the sixth inning. Before his early exit, the slugger had been working his way back to peak form following his recent stint on the Injured List.

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NY Yankees, Aaron Boone remain calm about Jazz Chisholm Jr. despite inconclusive injury update

Here is how his stat line looked before leaving the game:

  • At-Bats (AB): 2
  • Hits (H): 0
  • Strikeouts (SO): 2 (both against Twins starter Zebby Matthews)

Who pinch-hit for Judge?

Manager Aaron Boone called on Heliot Ramos to pinch-hit for Judge to keep the inning alive. Ramos delivered by drawing a walk, allowing the Yankees to extend their turn at the plate.

NY Yankees hope Aaron Judge’s injury isn’t serious

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, there’s initial hope that Judge doesn’t have anything “too serious” and that his exit from the game may have to do with a precautionary move.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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