What other titles can Lionel Messi win in 2026 after lifting 2026 Campeones Cup with Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul?

Winning tastes so good, and Lionel Messi can never grow tired of it. After hoisting the 2026 Campeones Cup with Inter Miami, what else is up for grabs for the Argentine?

Even if the Campeones Cup isn’t the most prestigious of trophies, winning a championship is a feeling that never gets old. Don’t believe it? Ask Lionel Messi who scored a header for his 100th goal with Inter Miami against Cruz Azul. While winning trophies is nice and all, the best conquest is always the next. On that note, Messi and Inter Miami have other, bigger fish to fry in 2026. Messi can rest assured, however, his record against Liga MX teams remains very positive.

Make no mistake, Messi and Inter Miami are far from done. In fact, they could add even more silverware to their cabinets before the year comes to an end. The Herons haves struggled as of late, but perhaps Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez’s arrival with a trophy underneath his arm will change the course of the season.

As if the championship win over Cruz Azul wasn’t enough, Inter Miami have two more competitions up for grabs before the new year. What if the 2026 Campeones Cup, even if it doesn’t count as an official title, opened the floodgates for the Herons? Moving forward, Messi and company will be competing for the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup.

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How can Inter Miami win more titles in 2026?

The Supporters’ Shield is awarded to the MLS club that finishes the regular season with the best record, not just in either conference, but across the entire league. As things stand, Inter Miami have some work to do. Winless in their past three MLS outings, the Herons have lost a step in the race and are currently third in the Supporters’ Shield standings, nine points behind first-place Nashville SC.

Lionel Messi smiles in 2026 Campeones Cup.

As for the MLS Cup, Inter Miami could win it even if they don’t finish first overall or first in the Eastern Conference. All they need to do to qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs is finish among the top eight teams in the East. The eighth and ninth seeds face off in a single-game wild-card round. Once in the playoffs, all Inter Miami need to do is win.

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Messi and Inter Miami have won both trophies before

Messi and the Herons have fond memories of both cups they can still add to their résumé this season. In 2024, Inter Miami finished with the best record in MLS, taking home the Supporters’ Shield. In 2025, they righted their wrongs in the playoffs and won the MLS Cup. As a matter of fact, that win was what secured the Herons their berth in the 2026 Campeones Cup.

If they win the 2026 MLS Cup, Inter Miami would punch their ticket to the 2027 Campeones Cup and potential back-to-back championships. No team has ever achieved that so far.

Every trophy Messi has won with Inter Miami

Since his arrival in Miami back in July 2023, Messi has shattered records left to right and added even more silverware onto a crammed cabinet many believed had not one inch left available for more trophies. One way or another, Messi found a way to fit new cups into it.

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Messi has won four titles with the Herons: Leagues Cup (2023), Supporters’ Shield (2024), MLS Cup (2025), and Campeones Cup (2026). The win over Cruz Azul at Nu Stadium extended Messi and Inter Miami’s title streak to four years in a row. Far from satisfied, they could add to the list with the titles up for grabs in the domestic stage.