Does the 2026 Campeones Cup between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul count as an official title?

A relatively new competition pairing Liga MX and MLS champions, the 2026 Campeones Cup between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul has raised soccer fans' eyebrows around the world.

Lionel Messi has an unmissable opportunity to add more gold to his trophy cabinet in the Magic City. Inter Miami will host Cruz Azul at Nu Stadium in the 2026 Campeones Cup, a trophy that draws plenty of attention on its own and has fans across the globe questioning its prestige. Most importantly, fans wonder about its legitimacy.

In the eyes of FIFA, the Campeones Cup is not an official title. That’s because it is not sanctioned by Concacaf and, thus, lacks official status. At least, FIFA doesn’t recognize it as one. Ask MLS and Liga MX, however, and the answer will differ. Both leagues reached an agreement to have their league winners face off in an annual single-leg game, and in their eyes, it’s a valuable piece of silverware.

In 2026, Inter Miami and Cruz Azul will compete for the cup. Whether FIFA dubs it an official title or not, neither side will want to come out on the losing end of the heated matchup in South Florida.

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To FIFA, the 2026 Campeones Cup may be nothing more than a product of a commercial agreement between the two major North American leagues, but to Inter Miami and Cruz Azul, a trophy is on the line. For Messi, it’s a chance to extend his winning record against Liga MX clubs, too.

Cruz Azul during 2021 Campeones Cup

Campeones Cup history

While international competitions between MLS and Liga MX clubs have been around for a long time, the Campeones Cup has less than ten years of history. It was founded in 2018 as part of a partnership that also led to the All-Star Game between the two leagues’ best players.

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Last season’s MLS Cup champion (Inter Miami won in 2025) takes on Liga MX’s Campeón de Campeones, a final between the Apertura and Clausura champions in Mexico. Cruz Azul defeated Toluca by a score of 3-1 in that final last July 25, punching their ticket to face the Herons in the 2026 Campeones Cup.

Per the competition’s tradition, the MLS champion hosts the game. Perhaps it’s fair and a way to even the playing field, considering the MLS winner entering the Cup is playing a year removed from its conquest, while the Liga MX side was crowned just months ago. Still, just like with the Leagues Cup being played mostly on MLS soil, the favoring of U.S. and Canadian venues is a topic of conversation.

Campeones Cup champions

Though the Campeones Cup is still very young and not extravagantly prestigious, there is a slight pattern of Liga MX domination. A Mexican club has been crowned champion in four of the first seven editions, including a two-time champion (Tigres UANL).

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Inter Miami could even the head-to-head record between Liga MX and MLS teams in the cup. As for Cruz Azul, they will vie to right their wrongs after falling in the 2021 Campeones Cup.