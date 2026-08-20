NY Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. confesses his POV on Pete Alonso’s disputed foul call

Coming off a strong outing for the New York Yankees, Jazz Chisholm Jr. broke his silence on the controversial call that denied Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning.

In what’s been a character-testing, deflating 2026 MLB season, Chisholm Jr. has found himself in the spotlight time and again. It was no different when he revealed his point of view on the polarizing play.

“I was on the other side [of the field]. From my side it looked like it went straight over, but that’s my view, you know? Probably from over there it probably was fouled closer to the line,” Chisholm Jr. admitted to reporters after the Yankees‘ 5-3 win in Baltimore, via YES Network.

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Alonso’s thunderous hit that was waived off late in the game made waves all across MLB. Chisholm Jr. wasn’t the only to speak on the subject, as New York manager Aaron Boone sounded off on Alonso’s foul ball, as well. The Yankees’ manager didn’t voice a comment as eyebrow-raising as Chisholm Jr. did, though.

After further review, the ball was ruled foul.



No home run for Pete Alonso. pic.twitter.com/xnzXUDDHpn — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 20, 2026

MLB addresses the drama

Shortly after the unsuccessful review determined that the call on the field stood and Alonso was deprived of his 30th home run of the season, MLB’s Replay Center released an official explanation of why the ball was called foul despite some video evidence suggesting otherwise.

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“After viewing all relevant angles, the Replay Official could not definitively determine that the ball left the playing field in fair territory. The call stands, and it is a foul ball,” the MLB’s Replay Center’s statement read.

At the very least, there was a case to be made for calling it either fair or foul. In the end, it was Alonso and the Orioles who got the short end of the stick, much to the delight and relief of Chisholm Jr. and the Bronx Bombers.

NY Yankees-Orioles season record

With Wednesday’s win, the Yankees improved to 71-55 on the season while securing another series win over the Orioles (61-66). So far in 2026, New York is 7-2 against Baltimore.

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After Thursday’s game, the two sides will meet for their regular-season finale series (Sept. 25-27). The Bronx Bombers can lose every remaining game against the O’s and will still finish with a winning record in the season series.