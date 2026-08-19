NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone cuts Jazz Chisholm Jr. some slack after controversial error

Amid a grueling season in which he has faced criticism night in and night out, Jazz Chisholm Jr. had another blunder for the New York Yankees recently, although manager Aaron Boone came to his rescue with a strong message.

The 2026 MLB season has been anything but kind for Jazz Chisholm Jr. Facing headwinds day in and day out, the New York Yankees infielder—playing on an expiring contract—has had a year to forget. Aaron Boone has been critic of Chisholm Jr. several times throughout the year, including a recent warning to the pending UFA about his missed opportunities.

When needed, Yankees manager Boone hasn’t beaten around the bush, speaking honestly and often candidly about Chisholm Jr.’s shortcomings during such a crucial MLB season. This time, however, when asked about a recent fielding error by the 28-year-old two-time All-Star, Boone cut Jazz some slack, even though fans in the Bronx put him on blast for blaming an umpire for his error.

“When you’re a middle infielder, you’re constantly having those [conversations with the umpire]. It’s just part of the game, ‘Hey, a little left,’ it’s just part of the flow of the game. The one thing I want to make sure with Jazz [Chisholm Jr.] is are you placing [the umpire] well enough before the play, and I believe that he was,” Boone explained on Talkin’ Yanks podcast.

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“For whatever reason, I think the umpire flinched a little too much at the ball coming and jumped right in [Chisholm Jr.’s] sightline. It’s one of those [plays] that almost never happen, but was a factor and it did happen.”

Jazz Chisholm made an error after booting this groundball which would have been a double play to end the inning.



The Yankees escape the jam unharmed, but Chisholm seemed upset with the umpire. pic.twitter.com/fnC1VgvIaW — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 18, 2026

Chisholm Jr. struggling with NY Yankees

During Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, Chisholm Jr. botched a ground ball preventing an easy double play that would’ve ended the first inning. New York still won, but Jazz went 0-for-4 at the plate, and his charged error did little to help his reputation in the Bronx.

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Although Boone had his infielder’s back and agreed that the umpire caused the error, Chisholm Jr.’s struggles extend far beyond his mistake against the Baltimore Orioles and his overall play at second base.

His batting has been abysmal, and it’s a big reason why the Bronx Bombers miss Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge more than any other players. While Boone addressed Judge’s return during the 2026 MLB season, it remains to be seen when exactly he’ll be back. The Yankees have no shortage of setbacks affecting the roster, some bigger than others.

However, with the overall batting numbers being as troubling as they have been, Boone shutting down season-ending injury concerns surrounding Max Fried, and the pitching being New York’s best ally in 2026, it’s plain to see where the main issue lies heading into the home stretch of the season.

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Chisholm Jr.’s batting stats

While Chisholm Jr. registers 56 runs, 87 hits, 17 home runs, and 48 RBIs in 2026, his percentages are tough to see. In fact, they are his lowest since his rookie year. Chisholm Jr. is batting at .214, putting up a .292 OBP, .384 SLG, and .677 OPS.

Entering a contract year on a one-year, $10.2 million deal that barely avoided arbitration, Chisholm Jr. had a lot to prove in 2026. There is still time for him to change the tide, and the most important games have yet to be played, but to many, the die is cast.

NY Yankees fans grow tired of Jazz

Fans have completely turned on Chisholm Jr., with many asking for him to be traded before the deadline. Even if he manages to end the year on a bright note, it seems any statistical improvement would help him land a better deal in another market, but the gates to Yankee Stadium will close on him.

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Unless, of course, he is in for a phoenix-like rise and helps the Yankees win the World Series. Anything less may not be enough for Chisholm Jr. to change his fate in the City That Never Sleeps.