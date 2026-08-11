NY Yankees pitcher Luis Gil slowly prepares for his return to MLB after shoulder injury

Luis Gil, one of the New York Yankees’ pitchers, was placed on the injured list in May due to inflammation in his right shoulder.

Injuries have been a constant issue for the New York Yankees, with Cody Bellinger’s return timeline being one of the main points of concern. Luis Gil, who injured his right shoulder in May, will begin a Minor League rehab assignment, according to MLB’s reporter Bryan Hoch.

“Luis Gil is beginning a Minor League rehab assignment with the @HVRenegades,” the insider revealed on X. The pitcher was placed on the injured list due to inflammation in his right shoulder.

Although his definitive return to Aaron Boone’s team remains uncertain, the Dominican is preparing for that long-awaited moment. The Yankees want to enter an important stretch of the season with as many healthy players as possible.

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Gil’s numbers before his injury

Prior to being optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 26 and subsequently landing on the injured list, Luis Gil struggled to find consistency in his 2026 campaign with the New York Yankees. Across four major league starts, the right-hander posted a 1–2 record with a 6.05 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP over 19.1 innings pitched.

Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning.

His normally dominant swing-and-miss stuff was diminished, manageably yielding just 9 strikeouts while allowing 11 walks and six home runs, which ultimately prompted New York to option him before the shoulder injury sidelined him from throwing.

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More moves for the Yankees

Luis Gil’s recovery is not the only news in the Bronx, as other players have made moves in the Minor Leagues. Beat writer Gary Phillips revealed on X what will happen with Rafael Montero and Chase Hampton.

“Rafael Montero was released at Triple-A,” he started. “Chase Hampton was placed on the Temporarily Inactive List at Double-A.”