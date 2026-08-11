NY Yankees urged to revisit past interest with Rockies expected to trade Hunter Goodman

The Colorado Rockies catcher, Hunter Goodman, was on the New York Yankees’ radar before the MLB trade deadline.

The MLB trade deadline is now behind us, and the New York Yankees missed out on acquiring Hunter Goodman, while still awaiting Cody Bellinger’s recovery timeline. However, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report indicated that the Bronx Bombers should make another push for the Colorado Rockies catcher before the 2027 Opening Day.

“Before the trade deadline, it was rather apparent that New York needed an upgrade behind the plate to support the struggling Austin Wells,” Reuter wrote. That being said, it will be key to see what decision The Blake Street Bombers make regarding Goodman.

“The Rockies’ perennial need for pitching means they have to at least entertain the idea of moving Hunter Goodman if the payoff is improving a staff that again ranks dead-last in the majors with a 5.48 ERA.”

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Goodman could make the Yankees better

Hunter Goodman has enjoyed a standout 2026 campaign with the Colorado Rockies, posting a .254 batting average alongside 34 home runs, 69 RBIs, and a strong .546 slugging percentage across 405 at-bats. If the New York Yankees were to acquire him for next season, his elite right-handed power profile would immediately transform their lineup by offering much-needed run production and natural alignment with the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium.

Hunter Goodman #15 of the Colorado Rockies looks on during a game against the San Diego Padres.

Furthermore, Goodman’s versatile defensive capability behind the plate as a primary catcher—combined with his ability to slide into designated hitter or corner outfield roles—would give New York flexibility in managing player rest while providing high-slugging protection in the middle of their batting order.

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Yankees’ struggles at the plate

Throughout the 2026 season, Aaron Boone and the Bronx Bombers have frequently struggled to build consistent offensive momentum at the plate, leaving them searching for production outside of their primary run-producers. The lineup’s depth issues have been particularly evident behind the dish, where catcher Austin Wells has endured a grueling slump.

Batting just .175 with an alarming .573 OPS through 83 games, Wells has struggled to produce power or draw consistent contact, leaving a noticeable void at the bottom of the batting order. Generating secondary offense to support Wells and take pressure off the back end of the lineup remains a pressing concern for New York as they push through the remainder of the campaign.