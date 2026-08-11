NY Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton reportedly one step away from return to lineup

Giancarlo Stanton has been out of the New York Yankees' lineup for a long time, but a report indicates he could be back in action soon enough.

The New York Yankees have gotten used to rolling without Giancarlo Stanton during the 2026 MLB season. For what it’s worth, the Bronx Bombers have seen the veteran slugger miss several games in most of his seasons in New York. Still, a report hints that Stanton could be back sooner rather than later.

Stanton may be getting overlooked by the fanbase in the Bronx. At the moment, fans are too stressed about Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge’s injuries. However, they may have no reason to fret. Bellinger is reportedly proving the Yankees’ injury timeline wrong, while senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman dropped a bold update on Judge’s return.

Hearing an encouraging update from Bellinger as Judge continues to progress, it appears the storm clouds tormenting Yankee Stadium have moved away, and the sun is finally coming out.. On that note, Stanton’s latest update hints that the good news may be coming in bunches for the Bronx Bombers, and the 36-year-old is only a step away from returning.

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“Stanton will be back sooner rather than later,” Emmanuel Barberi reported on the 161st and River Ave podcast. “[Stanton] has been hitting this entire time. The second he starts running bases, [he could be back]. His hitting is at an MLB level right now. You can pop him into the lineup as long as he can base-run.”

Giancarlo Stanton #27 outfielder for the New York Yankees.

Stanton is making progress

As reported by manager Aaron Boone over the past weekend, Stanton has “started the introduction to [running] some bases,” via MLB.com. What exactly that means for his full return to action is unclear, but it should hint that Stanton is on the right track, and his return may be ahead of schedule.

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Dealing with a calf strain, Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list (IL) back in late April and has yet to return. Long absences are nothing new to Stanton, as the Yankees’ designated hitter has now missed 250 games over the last four seasons (not including the current campaign).

Stanton’s numbers in 2026

Stanton has played in 24 games so far in the 2026 MLB campaign, tallying eight runs, 23 hits, three home runs, and 14 runs batted in (RBI). Additionally, the California native has posted a .256 batting average (AVG), .302 on-base percentage (OBP), .422 slugging percentage (SLG), and .724 OPS.

The small sample size on the year definitely plays a role, but Stanton still ranks fifth in batting average among Yankees batters.