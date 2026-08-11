NY Giants, John Harbaugh celebrate Jaxson Dart’s sliding at training camp

John Harbaugh begins a new chapter in his career with the New York Giants, where he will have Jaxson Dart as the team’s main leader on the field.

Jaxson Dart had a rookie season with very good statistics, but his constant willingness to take risks when running was often questioned, something that led to him suffering several concussions. John Harbaugh, the new head coach of the New York Giants, saw his quarterback improve his sliding during training camp, something he celebrated.

“I did. I clapped. I applauded,” Harbaugh said to the press. “I applauded when he did that. It was great. Critical situation drill. We were trying to get a third or fourth down, but mostly third down, like anywhere from three to five in a drive in a game where the offense can win the game in the fourth quarter with a conversion.

“So, play calls and execution to get that first down, that was what that was. So, we had a great play. He came open. He ran around the corner, got the first down, slid inbounds, kept the clock running. All those things were well done.”

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These types of strategies will not only improve Dart’s game but also help protect his health even further. Continuing to improve as training progresses will be key for the G-Men’s main leader.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants looks on during the New York Giants training camp.

Dart, a risk-taking player

During his rookie season with Giants, Jaxson Dart was evaluated for a concussion four times (including the preseason). Notably, a Week 6 evaluation against the Philadelphia Eagles drew an NFL/NFLPA review after head coach Brian Daboll briefly poked his head into the medical tent during the exam.

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Later in the season, Dart suffered a confirmed concussion during a Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears on November 9, 2025. That injury forced him into the multi-step concussion protocol and kept him sidelined for two games against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions before he fully cleared the protocol prior to Week 13.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants

John Harbaugh’s first challenges

Under new head coach John Harbaugh, who was hired in January 2026, the New York Giants will play three preseason games to prepare for the upcoming campaign. Their exhibition slate kicks off on Saturday, August 15, hosting the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium.

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The Giants then hit the road for their remaining two matchups, traveling to face the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 22, before closing out the preseason against their cross-town rivals, the New York Jets, at MetLife Stadium on Friday, August 28.