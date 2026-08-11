Peyton Watson reportedly generates serious interest from Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers position themselves as serious suitors for Peyton Watson ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are actively seeking to execute a trade using Dennis Schroder as part of the deal, and one of their top targets for the 2026-27 NBA season appears to be Peyton Watson.

In an intriguing turn of events, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin recently reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have held an interest in acquiring the 23-year-old forward, have emerged as a more “serious” candidate to land Watson.

“They made the Eastern Conference Finals last year. They were among the last four teams standing. They haven’t done much to adjust their roster since they lost Dean Wade. Obviously, they missed out on LeBron. We’re all aware of that. I’m told, though, that they are a ‘serious’ candidate to land Peyton Watson. There are other teams interested in Watson as well, but they are a serious candidate.”

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Cavaliers in pursuit of youth

Although initial plans were different and the conversation primarily revolved around James Harden’s upcoming contract extension and his fit alongside Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, the panel agreed that Cleveland needs an upgrade.

Dennis Schroder of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A player like Peyton Watson (14.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.1 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.1 BPG) would certainly fit the bill. On top of his on-court production, Watson adds youth to the roster at just 23 years old with his entire career ahead of him.

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How the Cavs could land Watson

Realistically, structuring a deal isn’t as big of an issue on the Cavaliers’ side. If Peyton Watson’s contract is assumed to be worth roughly $15-$17 million annually—which is what some project Denver’s current offer to be—Cleveland could create a package comprising Dennis Schroder’s $14.8 million contract and draft compensation, potentially one NBA first-round pick and a second-round pick.

Alternatively, in the unlikely situation that the Nuggets agree to Watson’s demands for a contract worth roughly $25 million annually, the Cavaliers may have a harder time formulating a package. However, given Denver’s payroll issues, Cleveland would only need to increase the draft compensation, potentially even swapping Dennis Schroder for Max Strus’ $16.6 million contract.

Still, it must be kept in mind that the Cavaliers currently have a payroll of $187.2 million. Once Harden signs his new contract, Cleveland’s flexibility will disappear. This would make it infinitely harder to acquire Peyton Watson even if he signs a low-value deal. Ultimately, any move the team makes will largely depend on two factors: Harden’s extension and Denver’s approach to clearing cap space.