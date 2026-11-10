Phillies reportedly make decision on Trea Turner, Brandon Marsh ahead of offseason

With the Philadelphia Phillies looking to bounce back in 2027, questions continue to swirl around the roster's future, most notably regarding key contributors Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh.

As clubs across MLB brace for significant roster turnover ahead of the 2027 season, the Philadelphia Phillies are among the most proactive contenders weighing major shakeups, and they have reportedly made a critical call involving Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh.

According to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, Philadelphia is expected to make both Turner and Marsh available via trade this offseason as the front office looks to facilitate deals and reshape the roster.

With the Phillies reportedly keen on landing reigning Cy Young ace Tarik Skubal, tough financial and roster decisions loom to clear both payroll flexibility and everyday playing time for high-profile targets on Philadelphia’s radar.

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Dangling Turner and Marsh signals an aggressive winter posture to the rest of the league, aligning with rumors that the Phillies could pursue marquee free agents and trade candidates alike, including reported interest in Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernandez.

Trea Turner puts the @Phillies ahead with a solo homer ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/S7tt5ang2R — MLB (@MLB) July 31, 2026

What would the Phillies lose without Turner and Marsh?

Losing Turner would strip Philadelphia of elite dynamic speed, an everyday middle-infield anchor, and a perennial 30-steal threat atop the batting order. Beyond his lineup protection around Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, Turner’s offensive ceiling and postseason pedigree remain virtually impossible to replace internally.

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Parting with Marsh would remove a rangy, high-motor outfield defender and a reliable platoon bat against right-handed pitching. More than just roster depth, Marsh has served as an energetic clubhouse spark plug whose departure would create voids in both outfield run prevention and team chemistry.

Potential fits for Turner and Marsh

For Turner, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels make immediate sense as big-market suitors starving for proven, up-the-middle star power. The Detroit Tigers also profile as an intriguing landing spot, boasting both the prospect capital to execute a blockbuster and a rising contender’s need for an offensive catalyst at shortstop.

Marsh’s team-friendly contract and upside appeal heavily to pitching-rich, budget-conscious clubs. The Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, and Pittsburgh Pirates all need dependable, rangy outfielders who control the strike zone and cover expansive territory without commanding top-of-the-market payroll commitments.

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Key takeaways

Bob Nightengale reported the Philadelphia Phillies are making Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh available via trade.

are making Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh available via trade. The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly keen on landing reigning Cy Young ace Tarik Skubal.

on landing reigning Cy Young ace Tarik Skubal. The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels profile as suitors for Trea Turner.