NY Yankees reportedly ‘upbeat’ about chances of landing Japanese phenom Shoki Oda

Japanese pitching phenom Shoki Oda has sparked major MLB buzz, with the New York Yankees reportedly targeting him.

Buzz surrounding Japanese phenom Shoki Oda has sparked widespread speculation across MLB, with the New York Yankees among the clubs that have reportedly met with the right-hander ahead of the 2027 international signing period. As things stand, the Bronx Bombers have emerged as one of the leading contenders to land Oda this winter.

According to New York Daily News beat writer Gary Phillips, the Yankees left their recent sit-down with the 18-year-old feeling optimistic about their standing. “The Yankees left the meeting feeling more ‘hopeful’ about their chances with Shoki Oda than they’ve been previously. That said, a lot of teams want him,” Phillips wrote on X.

The pursuit carries extra weight for a franchise looking to sign its first Japanese player in 13 years, with Phillips adding key details on New York’s recruiting contingent: “The #Yankees sent a 6-man contingent to meet with 18-year-old Japanese star Shoki Oda earlier this week. With director of pitching Sam Briend present, their presentation leaned heavily into player development. It also included representation from ownership.”

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While the front office is simultaneously weighing other offseason moves—such as a potential reunion with left-handed reliever Tim Hill—reports indicate the Yankees are making an aggressive push to secure the Japanese sensation.

Shoki Oda pitching.

Why the Yankees would be the perfect fit for Oda

The Yankees represent an ideal landing spot for 18-year-old Japanese phenom because of their elite pitching development infrastructure. During their recent two-hour meeting in Japan, the Bronx Bombers separated themselves from other MLB suitors by bringing Director of Pitching Sam Briend alongside their scouting contingent.

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Rather than simply selling their storied brand, New York laid out a tailored, data-driven blueprint showing how its developmental lab can refine Oda’s mechanics, safeguard his arm after heavy high school workloads, and smoothly transition his high-octane arsenal to American professional baseball.

While Oda is a developmental arm who will begin his career in the minors rather than the 2027 big-league rotation, New York’s aggressive push—which even included minority owner Soichiro Minami attending the pitch—proves he would immediately be treated as the premier pitching prospect in the organization’s pipeline.

Oda’s stats to be considered by the Yankees

The most eye-popping numbers on Oda’s resume are his velocity progression and historic Koshien dominance. Over his high school career, his fastball climbed steadily from 148 km/h to a peak of 157 km/h (~97.6 mph), including hitting 156 km/h (~96.9 mph) seven separate times in a single quarterfinal outing to set the all-time Summer Koshien velocity record.

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Just as impressive as the raw radar readings is his strike-throwing efficiency: during his 2026 spring campaign, he posted a 2.06 ERA with a stellar 10-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio (30 strikeouts against just 3 walks across 35 innings).

Key takeaways

The New York Yankees reportedly met with Shoki Oda ahead of the 2027 international signing period.

ahead of the 2027 international signing period. Yankees reportedly sent a 6-man contingent including Sam Briend to meet Shoki Oda.

including Sam Briend to meet Shoki Oda. Shoki Oda posted a 2.06 ERA and peaked at 157 km/h during high school.