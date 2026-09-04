NY Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe exits Triple-A game suffering right forearm contusion

In a concerning development for the New York Yankees ahead of the postseason, shortstop Anthony Volpe exited a game at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a forearm contusion.

One of the most discussed names surrounding the New York Yankees roster remains Anthony Volpe. Following a frustrating conclusion to last season—marred by a high error count—Volpe was optioned to Triple-A to recalibrate after a challenging 2026 campaign.

The demotion was designed to give Volpe extended reps to refine his swing and regain his defensive footing. However, with the regular season entering the homestretch, the young infielder suffered a setback on Thursday, exiting his game early with a right forearm contusion.

Though Volpe initially attempted to stay in the game after being evaluated by trainers, the team confirmed he is now day-to-day. The silver lining for New York is that initial X-rays returned negative for a fracture, revealing only a bruise.

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The injury comes as the Yankees await the return of several key players from the injured list ahead of October. Among them is captain Aaron Judge, who manager Aaron Boone confirmed is making steady progress and may bypass a formal minor-league rehab assignment altogether.

Getting used to these from Anthony Volpe 💣#RepBX pic.twitter.com/oZgYlmM1Lm — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 4, 2026

Could Volpe be considered for the postseason roster?

Despite currently residing in Triple-A, Volpe remains eligible for the postseason roster because he holds a spot on the 40-man roster. The pressing question for manager Boone and the coaching staff is whether he can earn a spot on the active 26-man roster for October.

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With Jose Caballero performing well, Volpe’s path back to the major-league lineup remains uphill. Boone has consistently praised Caballero’s steady play, signaling a reluctance to alter the infield dynamic, especially with other key contributors slated to return just in time for the playoffs.

As the front office works to assemble the optimal roster for a championship run, Volpe serves as vital depth should another injury strike before the regular season concludes. General manager Brian Cashman reportedly continues to monitor every option closely, knowing the organization’s postseason results will possibly dictate how this season is evaluated.