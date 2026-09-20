Why is Browns vs Buccaneers game in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season delayed?

The Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will get a delay due to unexpected circumstances.

The Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game is being temporarily suspended due to a lightning delay in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. This forced the officials to send everyone to the locker room.

The game, which is in the latter parts of the fourth quarter, was interrupted with the Cleveland Browns holding a narrow lead in the game. It’s been a back-and-forth affair between them and the home-side Buccaneers.

Officials are monitoring weather conditions to determine when it is safe for teams to return to the field. However, when a lightning delay is the reason for suspension, it usually takes up to 30 minutes from the last lightning to get everyone back on the field.

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The Browns shocked the Bucs by giving them a tough battle

At the time of the lightning delay, the Browns lead the game 23-19, but the Buccaneers had the ball and were in scoring range. However, they need a touchdown and two minutes remain in the game.

This is currently the scene in Tampa. With 2 min to play players were taken inside and we’re in a lightning delay. Browns on top 23-19. #nfln #espn #bucs #browns pic.twitter.com/imZbMaNu8f — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) September 20, 2026

The Browns were 9-point underdogs coming into the game. Both their defense and offense overachieved what was expected from them. Deshaun Watson has 24/30 passes completed for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Wideout Denzel Boston had five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, the defense has held strong.

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How many games have faced weather delays in 2026 NFL season?

This is the first game in the 2026 NFL season to face a weather-related delay. However, many games face rainy conditions, so there might be more delays in store.

Lightning within a specific safety radius ( 8-10 miles) of a stadium is the most common cause of a weather delay in the NFL. Football games are routinely played through heavy rain, snow, and wind. Still, the conditions must adhere to the safety rules.