Why did the Chiefs let Isiah Pacheco go before the 2026 NFL season?

The Kansas City Chiefs made key offseason roster moves to remain contenders for the 2026 NFL season. Among the most significant changes was the departure of Isiah Pacheco, who ultimately joined the Detroit Lions. But why did Kansas City allow him to walk away?

Basically, the Chiefs decided to move on from Pacheco as their primary back, allowing him to explore free agency. Kansas City ended up signing running back Kenneth Walker III to a lucrative three-year deal, boosting the position with the Super Bowl LX MVP.

The move came as the Chiefs revamped their running game to feature more power running. This shift is in part designed to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes after he comes back from his season-ending knee injury, as Mahomes will almost certainly be far less mobile, especially initially. Pacheco, who suffered a fractured fibula in 2024, couldn’t do much in 2025 with 118 carries for 462 yards and one touchdown in a year where the Chiefs missed the playoffs.

Advertisement

The Lions still saw him as a reasonable free agency option to replace David Montgomery, who was traded to the Houston Texans. Pacheco joined Detroit to become the number-two back behind Jahmyr Gibbs, while also representing insurance protection in case Gibbs got injured.

Isiah Pacheco of Detroit Lions.

Isiah Pacheco’s current status

The move turned out to be favorable for the Chiefs, as Pacheco is currently injured after underdoing back surgery, and his status for the rest of the 2026 season remains in question. There is a chance that Pacheco could return in December, but it would be unwise to rely on any consistent contributions from the injury-prone star.

Advertisement

Pacheco‘s trajectory has experienced frustrating low points that explain why the Chiefs ranked near the bottom of the league in rushing production over the past two seasons.

There was a time when the former seventh-round pick appeared to be a long-term solution beyond a single season; however, injuries took a toll and forced Kareem Hunt to become Kansas City’s most reliable running back last season.

For Pacheco, it is sad to see the back continuing to struggle at this level. Having suffered so many setbacks and remaining unable to consistently deliver leaves reason to wonder how many more opportunities await him.

Advertisement

Week 1 was a positive sample for the Chiefs without Pacheco

For the first time in three years, the Chiefs boast a ground game capable of taking pressure off Mahomes, spearheaded by Kenneth Walker following an outstanding debut that brings balance to make Kansas City’s offense a lethal weapon.

Pacheco has been relegated to a secondary option that the Lions now must do without due to his injury. It is a familiar scenario for Chiefs fans, who understand the frustration of being unable to depend on Pacheco during an NFL season.