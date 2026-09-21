Is Puka Nacua playing today for LA Rams vs NY Giants on MNF in 2026 NFL Week 2?

The Los Angeles Rams play the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, but will Puka Nacua even play for them?

The Los Angeles Rams are in schedule for a big-time battle against the New York Giants on Week 2’s Monday Night Football. The NFL is all for blockbuster matches, but one of the biggest stars of this game, wideout Puka Nacua, might not be available.

Puka Nacua is officially listed as questionable as a true game-time decision vs Giants due to a hip/groin injury. Nacua missed the Friday and Saturday practices leading up to the game.

According to various NFL analysts and insiders, including Adam Schefter of ESPN, Nacua is trending in the wrong direction to suit up for the Rams. The Rams must submit the list of official inactives 90 minutes prior to the kickoff of the game and it seems like the decision will come down to the wire.

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There are huge concerns over Nacua’s possible replacement too

If Nacua isn’t able to suit up against the Giants, there is big trouble. Nacua’s natural replacement is Jordan Whittington, however, the Rams have him with a doubtful designation due to a quad injury.

Puka Nacua is trending in the “wrong direction” to play in MNF, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/4PEt7pPj59 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 20, 2026

Hence, if Nacua doesn’t suit up, it will be Davante Adams taking the full workload of a WR1. Tutu Atwell and Xavier Smith could step into the role of Nacua and leave Adams as the first progression.

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The Rams must look good in Week 2 vs NY Giants

After a lackluster Week 1 showing in Australia that ended with the team just scoring seven points, the Rams need to come back with a bang against the Giants in primetime hours.

The Giants come in hot after a primetime divisional win against the Cowboys. Now, they could look at a second primetime win if they’re able to pull up another upset. It’s a hugely important game for both teams.

Key takeaways

Puka Nacua is listed as questionable for Monday Night Football due to a hip/groin injury.

is listed as questionable for Monday Night Football due to a hip/groin injury. Official inactive lists must be submitted 90 minutes prior to the game’s kickoff time.

prior to the game’s kickoff time. Backup receiver Jordan Whittington carries a doubtful designation after the Rams scored just seven points in Week 1.