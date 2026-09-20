NY Yankees, Aaron Boone hope to have Trent Grisham for playoffs

The New York Yankees, led by Aaron Boone, have already secured a spot in the playoffs, where they hope to have Trent Grisham back on the field.

The New York Yankees are one of the teams that will compete in the 2026 MLB playoffs, and they are looking to have as many players as possible at full strength. According to insider Bryan Hoch on X, Aaron Boone said that Trent Grisham isn’t expected to be activated before the end of the regular season, but the Yanks hope to have him on their playoff roster.

The manager also provided an update on other injured players. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is “in play, potentially” to be activated on Tuesday, and the Pinstripes are also hopeful of having him back for the Wild Card round.

With little time remaining in the regular season, it would seem wise for the Bronx Bombers not to rush any player back. On the other hand, having already clinched a playoff spot could be beneficial for giving Grisham some playing time on the field.

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What happened to Trent Grisham?

Trent Grisham is back on the shelf after tweaking his right hamstring again during a stolen base attempt against San Diego on September 4th. The Yankees officially placed him on the 10-day injured list on September 5th with a moderate Grade 2 strain, making this his second IL stint for the same hamstring issue this season after missing roughly three weeks back in June and July.

Xander Bogaerts #2 of the San Diego Padres tags out Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees.

He’s been sidelined since then, putting his status up in the air as the regular season winds down and leaving the Yanks hoping he can heal up in time to be a factor in the postseason.

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The Yankees’ final stretch

Aaron Boone and the Yankees are heading into the final stretch of the regular season, closing things out with a huge six-game homestand at the Stadium against two division foes: three against the Tampa Bay Rays followed by three with the Baltimore Orioles.

They’re coming off a long road swing that had a bit of everything—sweeping a short two-game set against the Minnesota Twins, but dropping two out of three in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Having already clinched their playoff ticket, these final home games are all about locking up seeding, dialing in the bullpen, and sharpening the bats before the October pressure cooker begins.