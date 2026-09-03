NY Yankees pending UFA Jazz Chisholm Jr. could sign prove-it deal with NY Mets

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s future after the 2026 MLB season remains up in the air and the New York Mets could snag the New York Yankees' infielder in free agency.

The New York Mets signing players with a New York Yankees background is nothing new in MLB. According to a report, infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., whose future is in question, could be the latest to join that list when he becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season.

“Chisholm Jr. will likely need to sign a one-year prove it deal to regain his value,” Pat Ragazzo wrote on FanSided’s Rising Apple. “Chisholm Jr. is one year removed from posting a 30/30 season in 2025, and the Mets need a second baseman. It feels like they could be linked to Chisholm in free agency this offseason.”

Although Chisholm Jr. put MLB on notice with a “winning mindset” confession and made it clear his mind is fully set on winning the World Series with the Yankees, free agency is still knocking at his door whether he cares to look through the peephole or not. With the postseason looming, so is free agency, and that means rumors will only continue to grow louder.

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Jazz could fit right in with NY Mets

When it comes to Chisholm’s future, a job with the cross-town neighbors could make sense. Staying in the Big Apple could be the perfect move for Chisholm Jr. It might come at the expense of how Yankees fans see him, but the 2026 MLB season has proven that many didn’t hesitate to be harsh critics of the former two-time All-Star.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

Moreover, he could avoid switching addresses, only having to move his equipment from the clubhouse in the Bronx to the one in Queens. For the Mets, the move could also make sense, as they need a second baseman while they wait for former first-round pick in 2025 Mitch Voit, who also plays shortstop, to be Show-ready.

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Needless to say, Chisholm Jr.’s arrival in Queens wouldn’t be like Juan Soto’s back in Dec. 2024 or even Luke Weaver’s signing last free agency. Coming off a head-scratching contract year in 2025, Jazz would have a lot to prove, and his contract will reflect those question marks surrounding him.

Chisholm finally meeting expectations

Regardless, the infielder, who will be 29 next season, has recently found his footing. It took a while, but the results are finally showing for him. Jazz’s hitting improved in August, as he finished the month with a .244 batting average and .703 OPS. He’s off to a hot start to September, too, with a .375 AVG and 1.194 OPS. The sample size is very small, but he is sending the right signals all the same.

If Chisholm can keep his recent performances up, he may enter free agency with a revamped stock. Moreover, if he can perform in the postseason, there’s reason to believe the Bronx Bombers may retain him, as long as Chisholm Jr. wants to stay on a pinstripes uniform.

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Throughout the season, Chisholm Jr. has said so little about his plans for free agency that it’s virtually impossible to tell what he wants for his future. It appears he will cross that bridge when he gets to it, and by the time he becomes a UFA, he hopes his name tag also reads “World Series champion” next to it.

Chisholm Jr. has balled out in Queens

As much criticism as Chisholm’s 2026 MLB season can receive, his performances in Queens leave no room for complaints. The Yankees’ infielder put on a show during his visits to Citi Field, as he’s put up a .583 batting average and 1.417 OPS at that venue this year.

Although the Yankees dropped the road series against the Mets 2-1, Chisholm wasn’t to blame. He went 7-for-12 at the plate, recording three runs and driving in two more.

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Perhaps in foreshadowing fashion, Citi Field has been where Chisholm Jr. has put up his best numbers on the season. Maybe it’s a sign of what stadium he should call home in MLB, or it may only be that Jazz is meant to torment the cross-Big Apple foes with the Bronx Bombers.