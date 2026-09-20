Is Tyreek Hill going to play this year? Free agent WR update

Tyreek Hill could still return to the NFL during the 2026 season, despite remaining unsigned as the campaign gets underway. The veteran wide receiver continues to recover from the devastating knee injury that ended his 2025 season, but his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has repeatedly indicated that Hill intends to play again this year.

Hill’s recovery has become one of the biggest free-agent storylines around the NFL because the former Miami Dolphins star has yet to join a team. Rosenhaus has emphasized that there is no reason to rush the receiver back, with doctors recommending that he wait until at least October before attempting a comeback.

That timeline leaves the door open for Hill to return later in the season, potentially around November if his recovery continues as planned. Rosenhaus has said Hill will be a coveted player once he is healthy enough to return, but the priority remains making sure the 32-year-old is completely recovered before signing with a team.

Advertisement

Why is Tyreek Hill not playing?

Tyreek Hill is not playing because he remains a free agent while recovering from the serious knee injury he suffered during the 2025 season. The Dolphins released Hill in February, and no other team has signed him since, largely because teams are waiting to see how he progresses through his rehabilitation.

Hill suffered a dislocated left knee and multiple ligament injuries, including a torn ACL, in September 2025. He subsequently underwent multiple surgeries and revealed during his rehabilitation that he was still working to regain power in his injured leg. That recovery has made his return timeline difficult to predict.

For now, Hill’s absence is not an indication that he has given up on playing in 2026. Rosenhaus has made it clear that he expects his client to return this season, although there is no official date for his comeback. If Hill reaches full health later in the year, he could become one of the most intriguing free-agent additions available to teams preparing for the playoff race.

Advertisement

The biggest question is therefore not whether Hill wants to play, but when his body will be ready for NFL action again. If his recovery continues without setbacks, a return sometime in the fall remains possible, with November representing a potential target for a more cautious comeback.